Owners of Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro — especially those who chose the striking Cosmic Orange finish — are reporting something unusual: their phones are gradually shifting colour from vibrant orange to a pink or rose-gold tone. Multiple tech sites have covered the phenomenon, which has sparked irritation among buyers who feel they did not sign up for a colour transformation.

One Reddit user expressed the frustration: "My Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max turned rose gold... I wanted orange, not pink." The colour shift appears most pronounced around the metal frame and camera 'plateau,' rather than the back panel, suggesting an issue with the aluminium surface finish.

Initial speculation points to oxidation of the aluminium frame. High-end devices like this typically feature anodised aluminium protected by a sealed coating. If that coating is compromised, exposure to air and contact over time can cause unintended colour changes. Some experts suggest the affected areas — such as the outer edges and camera ridge — are prone to frequent handling, which might have damaged or breached the protective layer.

The timing is particularly frustrating for customers. The orange finish was a key feature of the iPhone 17 Pro's launch, offering a bold alternative to more traditional colours. Many expected the hue to remain vibrant, but now it's becoming a source of concern: will the phone stay 'orange,' or will it turn pink permanently?

Apple has yet to issue a formal statement on the issue, and reports remain relatively limited so far. Some owners who contacted Apple Store staff have been offered repair or replacement under warranty, but there is no indication of a widespread recall.

For consumers, this presents a dilemma. Paying a premium for a specific colour, only to see it change visually, can feel like a let-down. Some are considering returning their devices or switching to different finishes. Others see the colour change as a minor anomaly — though it doesn't lessen the frustration of paying for a look that's fading or altering.

This situation highlights a broader issue for high-end smartphone manufacturers: ensuring that not only do features like camera and battery perform flawlessly, but that cosmetic durability matches expectations. A shift from orange to pink may seem superficial, but many interpret it as a sign of compromised quality control or superficial manufacturing standards.

In short: if you bought a Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro and notice it turning pink, you're not imagining it. Whether Apple will address the root cause openly remains to be seen. Until then, UK users are left wondering if their 'new colour' will fade into something they never intended.