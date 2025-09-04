A California urgent care clinic is under internal investigation after a now-deleted TikTok video showed staff posing and mocking what appeared to be patients' pap smear discharge. The viral post, which surfaced over the 2025 Labour Day weekend, has triggered an internal investigation and widespread public outrage.

Several employees at the Pesetas Urgent Care facility in Santa Barbara operated by Sansum Clinic under Sutter Health have since been placed on administrative leave.

Staff Posed with Medical Waste in TikTok Video

The video was initially posted to TikTok by a former employee using the handle @angieuncut. It featured six photos reportedly taken inside an exam room, showing staff gathered around a medical chair visibly stained with what appeared to be pap smear discharge.

According to the Santa Barbara Independent, the post's caption read: 'Guess the substance.' One image showed a nurse in pink scrubs giving a thumbs-up. Another depicted a staff member in blue scrubs leaning near the stained area with her tongue out.

Sutter Health Responds, Launches Investigation

Sutter Health, which oversees Sansum Clinic, confirmed the incident took place at their Santa Barbara urgent care site. In a statement posted on social media shortly after the video gained traction, the organisation said the matter is under full review.

'We share the concern raised by a recent social media post at one of our care sites and took immediate action once we became aware,' the statement read. The clinic added that the behaviour did not reflect their values and that patient trust and dignity are their 'top priority.'

The individual who posted the content was no longer employed at the clinic at the time of the post, according to the statement. However, staff members visible in the images have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Were They Fired?

As of 4 September 2025, Sansum Clinic has not confirmed whether any of the staff involved have been formally dismissed. The only confirmed disciplinary measure is administrative leave, which is typically a temporary, paid suspension during an inquiry.

No names have been released, and no criminal charges have been filed. The internal investigation is ongoing, with no timeline announced for its conclusion.

Public Backlash Intensifies on Reddit and Social Media

Although the original TikTok account and video have been deleted, screenshots of the post continued circulating on platforms like Reddit. A local Santa Barbara thread has attracted over 885 comments, many expressing shock and disappointment.

'Wow! I am speechless. As a nurse I feel second-hand embarrassed,' one user wrote. Another added, 'These people know they don't have to work in healthcare, right?'

Comments reflected widespread concern about professionalism and trust in medical settings. Several users pointed out that it was not a single person involved but multiple staff members who participated without objection.

Legal and Ethical Implications

There are currently no known lawsuits connected to the incident. However, medical experts warn that if any identifiable patient information or biological matter is involved, the act could breach patient confidentiality laws in California.

In the United Kingdom, similar actions would likely be a breach of General Medical Council (GMC) or Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) standards, and could lead to professional misconduct hearings. In the United States, healthcare professionals are bound by HIPAA regulations, though no violations have yet been reported in this case.

Clinic Faces Growing Pressure for Transparency

Sansum Clinic has not yet released a follow-up statement regarding the employment status of the staff involved. No external agencies have been reported to be part of the investigation. Whether the internal review leads to terminations or policy changes remains uncertain.