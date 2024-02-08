Prince Albert of Monaco has praised King Charles III's courage in telling the world about his cancer diagnosis as he sends him his well-wishes and support.

"Your Majesty, In these difficult times, my family would like to express to you our full support. Your determination, courage and openness have always been a source of inspiration. I am convinced that you will show the same bravery throughout this challenge," the 65-year-old Monegasque royal shared in a statement posted on Instagram.

He added: "My family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you, the Royal Family and your loved ones our warmest thoughts and prayers."

Aside from Prince Albert, Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia also praised King Charles III's openness about his cancer diagnosis. He said the King's bravery encouraged him to also speak up about his recent battle with cancer.

The 78-year-old, who is the monarch's friend and cousin, said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. He went through the treatment with the support of family and friends and has since received the "all clear" from doctors.

"(I am) moved by his courage, despite the disease, sharing his personal health condition with his people, I am sending the following message of support, but also of understanding, and compassion," Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia wrote in a statement posted on the website of The Royal Family of Serbia.

He added: '"The love of all of us who know him, and of his people, we deeply care for him, will support His Majesty in persevering and winning this most important battle. The news that it is early stage gives high hope."

Meanwhile, world leaders have also sent their well-wishes to the 75-year-old British monarch as he battles cancer. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared that like the rest of the nation, he too was "shocked and sad" to learn of the King's condition. But he is thankful that the cancer was "caught early" and sends the monarch his well-wishes and prayers for a full recovery.

Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.



Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden in post on X also wished the monarch a "swift and full recovery as he acknowledged that "navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage".

France's president Emmanuel Macron also wrote on X: "Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the British people. Amitiés."

Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the British people. Amitiés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer" after he had a corrective procedure on Jan. 26 to treat an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic. He left the hospital on Jan. 29 with Queen Camilla, smiling and waving at the crowd on their way to their car.

The announcement came as a shock as the monarch was seen in high spirits when he attended a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with his wife on Sunday, Feb. 4. The palace refused to reveal the type of cancer King Charles III has, but said he is positive about his treatment and is looking forward to going back to his public duties soon.

#KingCharlesIII has been recuperating at Sandringham since his release from the hospital. This morning, he was spotted outside for the first time, walking to church with #QueenCamilla.#RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/nGCXNFEnf5 — Royal Gossip 🇬🇧 (@UKRoyalGossip) February 4, 2024

An unnamed palace source told The Telegraph that following his first treatment, King Charles III is "on his usual good form in every way, just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans but impacted on others."

On Tuesday, King Charles III was seen looking emotional albeit he was smiling and waving from the backseat while being driven from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, where he rode a helicopter bound for Sandringham with the queen. He will reportedly mostly stay at his Scottish estate for the duration of his treatment period.