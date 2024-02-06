A foreboding prediction by Nostradamus about King Charles III is making the rounds online again in the wake of the shocking announcement of the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday evening that the 75-year-old has been diagnosed with a form of cancer which was discovered after he had surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. Details remain scant but it is understood that it is not prostate cancer.

The King has started treatment in London on Monday as an out-patient and has been advised to postpone his public engagements. In the wake of the announcement, royal watchers are reminded of the chilling Nostradamus prophecy about the "Abdication of Charles III of England" in a series of passages published in 1555.

Nostradamus' predictions about King Charles III first gained traction following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Mario Reading, an expert on the French astrologer and reported seer, interpreted the passages in his 2006 book "Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies For The Future".

In it, the author explained that Nostradamus successfully predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. She died on Sept. 8, 2022. He also interpreted the prophecy about other Commonwealth nations becoming republics in the wake of the Queen's death. Jamaica is working on separating itself from the British monarchy, following in the footsteps of Barbados.

He writes in passages of the book obtained by 7News: "This quatrain will come as no surprise to the British people and it has wide implications. The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother's term of life.

"Prince Charles will be crowned in her stead, and become 'King of the Islands', the implication here being that he is no longer king of the other regions in the world over which his mother reigned – Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc. – which will have, in the interim, become republics."

Reading said Nostradamus predicted that King Charles III will abdicate because of the resentment people have against him following his divorce from Princess Diana. He wrote: "Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist."

He added: "The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favour of his elder son, Prince William."

Hearing King Charles illness made me think of Nostradamus prediction…

The way the world is going I believe anything is possible.

We will have to wait & see… — Bizzy Cici (@cici_zihni) February 5, 2024

Nostradamus has predicted that King Charles will step down in 2024 but it will be Harry who will become King. Now that Harry is rushing back to see his father....Harry would have known of Nostradamus prediction too. William's wife has a major medical condition now. — alex torres (@atorres51987925) February 5, 2024

This reminds me of #Nostradamus #predictions of King Charles abdicating(due to some health issues or something) and the British crown not following its normal line of succession.



Get well soon Prince Charles.❤️ https://t.co/WKXHO2nPgP — 🐯 (@Ms__Tiger) February 5, 2024

Other interpretations of Nostradamus' predictions also shared that sinister events will lead to the British monarchy not being able to follow its normal line of succession. The seer mentioned "a man who never expected to become king will assume the throne".

This has led some to speculate that King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry, who quit his royal duties in 2020, will become King. But Prince William is next in line to the British throne, followed by his son, Prince George.

There is no telling what will happen to the King from here on out. There is also no indication that he will abdicate in light of his cancer battle. But it is worth mentioning that Nostradamus has successfully predicted tragic events including the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers, the assassination of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy and the Iraq War, to name a few. He also prophesied the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, King Charles III remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible". Buckingham Palace announced that he will carry on with his State business and official paperwork amid his cancer treatment.