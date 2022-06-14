Queen Elizabeth II will always stand by her son Prince Andrew and hopes that he will eventually restore his reputation following his sexual abuse lawsuit.

Her Majesty reportedly does not believe that the Duke of York is guilty of the allegations of sexual abuse. His accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed that he raped her four times when she was only 17 years old.

The 62-year-old was supposed to enter a trial by jury to try to clear his name. Instead, he settled the case out of court in February. It is said that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles helped him financially.

Now a source told Star magazine that the Queen is actually "protective" of Prince Andrew. She "believes he's innocent" and is "hoping he will slowly be redeemed after the sex scandal."

The 96-year-old showed her support for the Duke of York during Prince Philip's memorial in March. She allowed him to ride with her from Windsor to Westminister Abbey. She also had him escort her to her seat inside the abbey.

The public, and reportedly also other senior royal family members, had not expected him to take on such an important role during the memorial. He was front and centre, which shocked the public. But it was believed to be a last-minute decision to have Prince Andrew escort the Queen. He was reportedly initially supposed to go with his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Regardless, the image of Queen Elizabeth II holding onto her son's arm had shown she stands by him. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that it was "her way of quietly showing 'OK, he messed up really badly, this was a disgrace, but he is my son.'"

Prince Andrew has not made any appearances in public since Prince Philip's memorial. He missed out on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. He was also supposed to be at Garter Day on June 13. It is believed that the Duke of York has been making daily visits to see Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in his bid to return to public life.