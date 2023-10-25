Paris Hilton called out internet trolls who criticised her son Phoenix's appearance. They pointed out the size of the baby's head and one even made a sarcastic comment about it.

The hotel heiress shared photos taken from her baby's first visit to New York on her Instagram. The pictures show her holding the nine-month-old on her lap and she captioned them: "My precious angel baby Phoenix's first time in NYC."

But commentators became distracted by the shape of the child's head with one writing: "Does he have encephalitis? Like what is actually going on I'm not trying to be rude that doesn't seem normal."

Another pointed out: "Something not right!"

While a third sarcastically commented: "y'all he's just got a lot on his mind leave the kid alone."

One more wrote: "Looks like she snagged a weather balloon."

Hilton wrote in response to the criticism: "🥺😢There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy and yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

The 41-year clapped back at the trolls after a Tiktoker uploaded a video criticising the comments in defense of the former reality TV star. User Stephanie Tleiji wrote: "Dude if you're bullying babies you should be getting your head checked."

Hilton followed up her response with a statement posted on Twitter in which she acknowledged that "living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable". But she called it "unacceptable" for people to target her child "or anyone else's for that matter".

She wrote: "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance and expect the same in return.

"Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It's hard to fathom that there are people who would target such innocence," the first-time mum continued.

She ended her statement by sharing her hope that "people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy".

Despite the criticism, there were also those who shared their happiness for Hilton and her husband Carter Reum. The parents welcomed Phoenix via surrogacy in January. One even remarked that their son is going to grow up very smart because of his "big forehead" and another shared: "All 3 of my kids had big heads. They all grew into them eventually. Your boy is a perfect little angel."