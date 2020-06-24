Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn are debuting in the latest EP as their new musical group Soundflowers. Following the release of their album, the couple is set to launch docuseries on Facebook Watch titled "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn."

The EP features five tracks including singles like "Your Look (Glorious)," and "Notes on a Ghost." Meanwhile, another song "Geronimo" remains one of the much-awaited numbers by Paris Jackson, the daughter of music legend Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. The song is said to be special as it was written when Paris was 15 and going through loss and heartbreak.

"A lot of our music, some of the songs on the EP, and some of the songs that have yet to come are about pain," Paris said in a statement about her album as quoted by Billboard. "I'm sure to many it will come off as emo and sad, and that's okay. But my hope is that it brings comfort to those who feel the way I did when I wrote the songs, especially 'Geronimo.' I'd like for the listeners who resonate with the lyrics to know that they are not alone. And that it gets better."

Apar from their new album, the couple is launching their documentary series following their life and journey into the world of music. A recently launched trailer for the reality series features her as a little girl with her father and the pressure she felt to follow the footsteps of a legend her late dad was.

The trailer opens with Michael Jackson asking young Paris what she wants to become when she grows up. In response, she says, "I do what you do. Sing and dance."

And then the trailer showcases moments of struggle she had to go through for being the kid of an iconic musician. "You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn't a choice. I wasn't ready then. I feel like I'm ready now," she says in the trailer.

In addition, the docuseries follow Gabriel's life, and their life together. She is grateful to her boyfriend and bandmate for helping her find the true calling. In the clip, she describes how Gabriel "understands pain" and helped her "realize this is what I was born to do."

She even explains how she feels "the whole pressure to follow in my dad's footsteps," and what it feels like for her to be "compared to him and scrutinized." However, she seems very clear that how she wants her music to be perceived. With her work, she wants to "influence self-acceptance and courage."

"Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn" premieres Tuesday, June 30 on Facebook Watch.