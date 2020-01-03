Before shipping out to retailers after development has been done, publishers are required to submit its software for review by regulators. In the United States, the task falls to the Entertainment Software Rating Board. Meanwhile, in Europe, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) handles the regulation of games. In an unexpected turn of events, the latter reportedly leaked two upcoming titles for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The first one that was rated and listed is a port of the game that came out for the Xbox One and PC that released in 2019. It is developed by a game studio called Blue Manchu and received decent review scores from various gaming publications. "Void Bastards" is a game made by former "BioShock" programmers that boast cel-shaded graphics and familiar gameplay. Fans of first-person shooters will find the addition of strategy into the mix makes it more enjoyable.

Void Bastards BANG TYDY DLC is here - also new free content!

Whether you're a seasoned Void Bastard or a brand new client, come on by the Sargasso Nebula ðŸ˜Ž — Void Bastards (@VoidBastards) September 18, 2019

Each playthrough is different as the game uses randomly generated maps and throws in some humour along the way. There's also a generous helping of suspense elements to keep players on their toes. The studio describes it as "a revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits as well as exercise your aim.

The goal is to survive and practically have fun while being terrorised by unspeakable horrors. According to Comic Book, even though it is not official, the PEGI rating confirms it is headed for the PlayStation 4 in 2020.

The next game to be unintentionally leaked by the European rating group is "Metro Redux." This title has been released for all major consoles as well as the PC but will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch. What makes this even more surprising is that this game is classified in the same genre as the "Void Bastards."

Metro Redux launches this week on PS4. Check out the launch trailer: http://t.co/1lWXK41eW9 pic.twitter.com/Xs8Uzs8f6n August 26, 2014

Prior to this unplanned reveal, the horror survival first-person shooter was already teased in 2019. PEGI just made it official with the leaked ratings. The release dates for "Void Bastards" and "Metro Redux" have not been revealed, but the latter might be part of a rumoured Nintendo Direct presentation for January 2020. Sources claim the data comes from a GameStop system update to that uploads its new SKU for pre-order.