Penelope Cruz supports Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard and calls the actor a great friend who only showed kindness to everyone around him.

The Spanish actress testified that in all the years she has known Depp, he was never the person his ex-wife claimed him to be, someone who is capable of domestic violence. The 45-year old wrote in her testimony that she has always "been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humour."

"Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend," Cruz wrote in her declaration obtained by The Blast, adding that she has seen her "Blow" co-star "in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know."

Depp and Cruz also worked together on "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." It was during filming for "Pirates of the Caribbean" that she fell pregnant and the actress recalled that Depp was nothing but sweet and considerate of her situation.

Cruz said that she spent every single day during six months of her pregnancy with Depp. She said the actor treated her with kindness all the way.

"My husband [actor Javier Bardem] and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process," Cruz continued and ended her declaration of support for Depp on an emotional note, writing, "We love him very much and I feel lucky to have someone so special in our lives."

Cruz came to the defense of Depp after his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence. She came forward to support the actor after Heard's attorney requested that his past female relationships testify about their experiences working with the actor.

Cruz's testimony comes after Winona Ryder also called Heard's claims of domestic violence "unbelievable." She said that the man she knows Depp to be is incapable of hurting anyone, least of all the woman he loves.