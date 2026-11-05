A Pennsylvania father who reportedly became depressed after losing his job threw his two young children from a parking garage before jumping himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Patrick Lynch, 42, and his children, James, 8, and Caroline, 6, were found dead near a parking garage behind the municipal building in Mt Lebanon, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Lynch's wife, Anna DeMase Lynch, later said he had been laid off in August and became depressed shortly afterwards. She revealed that he had agreed to seek therapy and had an appointment scheduled for the following day.

Wife Says Father Became Depressed After Losing Job

In a statement published by KDKA Radio on 4 November, Anna described her husband as a wonderful father who had been struggling emotionally after losing his job in August.

She said Patrick became depressed shortly after being laid off and that she had encouraged him to seek professional help. According to her account, he agreed to attend therapy and had an appointment scheduled for Wednesday, 4 November.

However, the appointment was due to take place a day after Patrick and the children were found dead. Reflecting on the timing, Anna wrote: 'One day too late.'

She also described the deaths as an unimaginable loss for the family and paid tribute to James and Caroline, remembering them as loved children whose lives had been cut short.

Anna urged others to check on friends and relatives who might be struggling emotionally, stressing the importance of offering support and encouraging loved ones to seek help.

Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide

Allegheny County Police said preliminary information indicated that the three deaths were being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

According to KDKA Radio, investigators said Lynch threw his children from the parking garage before jumping himself.

Mt Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman told reporters that the deaths were not being treated as an accident. Authorities responded shortly after 16:00 on Tuesday, and the three victims were found with injuries consistent with an apparent fall.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identities of the three victims. All were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures.

Subsequent reporting on 4 November revealed that the medical examiner had ruled the deaths of both children to be homicides, determining that they died from multiple blunt-force injuries. The official cause and manner of Patrick Lynch's death had not been publicly disclosed in the same reports.

Haberman said the incident had deeply affected the community, warning that many local residents would know someone connected to the tragedy.

'Everybody in the Mt Lebanon community will know somebody involved in this incident,' he said, according to WTAE.

Police said there was no continuing threat to the public as the investigation proceeded.

Schools Close After Children's Deaths

The Mt Lebanon School District announced that Markham and Washington elementary schools would close on Wednesday, 4 November, following the deaths of James and Caroline, according to WTAE.

The district said other schools would remain open, but families could keep their children at home, with absences recorded as excused.

In its statement, the district said counselling support would be available to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

WTAE also reported that Honey Bee Haven, the childcare centre attended by Caroline, temporarily closed and arranged professional counselling for its employees.

Allegheny County Police continued to investigate the apparent murder-suicide. Authorities had not publicly established a motive or confirmed whether Patrick's reported job loss and depression were connected to the deaths.