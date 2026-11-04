Two men have gone on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on a Southeastern train travelling from Kent to London Bridge on 5 February 2026.

Baryalai Rahimi, 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, deny 20 charges in total, including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Prosecutor Richard Witcombe outlined the allegations to jurors at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, 2 November.

'I was scared of him, he was in control of me,' the girl later told police, according to the prosecution.

Witcombe said the men approached the girl on a station platform before following her onto the mid-afternoon service. Rahimi allegedly complimented her appearance and kissed her, while Sadat initially sat some distance away.

CCTV Footage Presented to Jury

A central part of the prosecution case is CCTV footage from the train, which was shown to jurors. The Sun reported that it appeared to show the girl sitting on Rahimi's lap and him touching her before a ticket inspector walked through the carriage.

Rahimi allegedly continued kissing and hugging her before leading her towards the toilet, passing other passengers who had boarded the service. Prosecutors allege he raped her twice inside the cubicle.

The footage was said to show the pair leaving the toilet separately before returning to seats near other passengers. Witcombe told jurors the men appeared to communicate while holding objects in their hands, which the prosecution suggested may have been phones.

The prosecutor said Rahimi later returned to the toilet with the girl, where a third alleged rape took place. DNA matching Rahimi was subsequently found on the floor of the train toilet and in the girl's clothing, the court heard.

After the alleged assaults, Rahimi returned to sit with Sadat. Witcombe said Sadat then assaulted the girl twice. He described the footage as appearing 'almost as if Mr Rahimi was handing over the girl to Mr Sadat'.

The prosecution's account has not been tested against the full defence case. Both defendants deny the charges and no verdict has been reached.

Defendants Deny 20 Charges at Crown Court

Rahimi, of Southall in west London, denies three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

Sadat, of Cricklewood in north-west London, denies two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

Some counts are alternatives to other charges and should not be interpreted as 20 separate incidents.

In a prepared interview after his arrest, Rahimi claimed the girl had told him she was 17 and that he believed her to be 17 or 18. He also maintained that the encounter was consensual and denied that penetrative sex had taken place.

'The female was the one who was very forward. What happened was all started and instigated by her and was consensual,' he said.

Sadat also denied the allegations in a prepared statement. 'Although I have some memory issues, I did not do what I am accused of. I deny these offences,' he said.

The defendants appeared at Inner London Crown Court with Dari and Farsi interpreters and spoke only to confirm their names, according to the court report.

Trial Expected to Last Three Weeks

The prosecution says the girl had told Rahimi she was 14 before the alleged assaults and had made clear she did not consent. Rahimi's prepared interview gave a different account of her age and whether the encounter was consensual, while Sadat denied the allegations.

The jury will consider the prosecution evidence, the defendants' accounts and the legal requirements of each charge before reaching a verdict.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and remains ongoing.