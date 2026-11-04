In 2008, Inés Gómez Mont arrived at Super Bowl Media Day in a white wedding dress and veil and proposed to Tom Brady. The TV Azteca reporter declared her love for the New England Patriots quarterback, who replied: 'I've got a few Miss Bradys in my life. I'm a one-woman man.' Nearly 19 years later, Gómez Mont is in US immigration custody in Florida, while three arrest warrants remain active against her in Mexico.

Gómez Mont, a former presenter on Ventaneando, a Mexican entertainment programme, was detained in the Miami area on 30 October 2026. ICE detention records cited by EFE, the Spanish news agency, placed her at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida. Her detention came five years after Mexican authorities issued arrest warrants in a case involving her and her husband, lawyer Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga.

Why Inés Gómez Mont Is Wanted in Mexico

The case centres on public contracts awarded for security services in Mexico's federal prison system during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto, who governed from 2012 to 2018. The contracts were issued through the Órgano Administrativo Desconcentrado de Prevención y Readaptación Social, the federal body responsible for administering the prison system.

In January 2022, the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), Mexico's federal prosecutor's office, described allegedly simulated transactions and false invoices used to disguise services that were never provided. Contemporary reporting of the investigation put the value of two federal prison contracts at 2.95 billion pesos, the figure behind the approximately $160 million valuation used in earlier coverage.

On 2 November 2026, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos put the value of the contracts under investigation at approximately 2.45 billion pesos, or about £100 million. The FGR has not publicly explained the difference between that figure and the 2.95 billion pesos reported in 2022. Neither amount represents money Gómez Mont has been shown to have personally received. Prosecutors separately allege that funds from the arrangements reached her personal bank accounts.

The FGR says three arrest warrants remain active against Gómez Mont. One concerns alleged organised crime and operations involving proceeds of crime. The other two relate to allegations of tax fraud involving income she allegedly understated in 2014 and 2016. The tax claims involve more than 13 million pesos in unpaid tax.

Gómez Mont denied wrongdoing in September 2021, saying she was innocent and had committed no crime. The FGR has reiterated that the allegations remain subject to the presumption of innocence and that responsibility must be determined by the courts.

ICE Detention Is Separate From Mexico's Criminal Case

Godoy said on 2 November that Gómez Mont was detained because of her immigration status in the US, not because Mexican authorities' criminal warrants had been executed. The distinction matters: immigration detention does not itself amount to an arrest on the Mexican charges.

Mexico requested provisional detention for extradition in September 2025. The FGR has said it has worked with the US Department of Justice to prepare a formal extradition request and has exchanged information with American authorities. Godoy said Mexican prosecutors would execute the outstanding warrants if Gómez Mont were deported to Mexico. Deportation and extradition are separate legal processes, and neither guarantees an immediate return.

Gómez Mont's lawyer, John Patrick Pratt, filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on 31 October. The case is restricted under federal court privacy rules, limiting the information publicly available about her legal arguments.

Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz issued two orders that day. He rejected an emergency request to prevent Gómez Mont from being transferred to another detention district, ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction to block such transfers under the relevant statutes. That decision did not determine whether her underlying detention was lawful.

In a separate order, Kuntz directed the government to explain by 4 November why the main habeas petition should not be granted. The latest accessible public docket, checked on 5 November, showed no subsequent response or ruling. The absence of a visible entry does not establish whether the government filed a response that has not appeared on the public record.

Álvarez Puga's Separate Detention Case

Álvarez Puga was detained by ICE on 24 September 2025. In a separate habeas case, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga partially granted his petition on 15 October, ordering the government to provide an individualised bond hearing under US immigration law or release him. He was subsequently released on bond, although his US immigration proceedings and the Mexican criminal allegations remained unresolved.

Gómez Mont's immigration detention and Mexico's extradition request remain separate proceedings. Her immediate legal position will depend on the US immigration case and the outcome of her challenge to detention. No date has been established for her return to Mexico.