Adult film actress Penny Barber has challenged common misconceptions about sex, urging men to communicate with their partners, reconsider expectations around natural lubrication and prioritise mutual pleasure.

In an interview with GQ, Barber shared advice covering sexual confidence, personal grooming and the influence of pornography on real-life intimacy. Drawing on her experience in the adult entertainment industry, she argued that couples should focus on comfort and communication rather than unrealistic expectations.

'Dry sex is not fun. I really wish porn companies would let performers show lube on camera, because a dick slicked up with silicone feels amazing,' she said.

Barber's comments highlighted how pornography can present sex in ways that do not reflect the practical realities of intimacy, including the importance of lubrication and individual preferences.

Barber challenges misconceptions about sex and grooming

Barber pushed back against the belief that women should always provide sufficient natural lubrication during sex, arguing that men should also take responsibility for ensuring their partners are comfortable.

'When a guy says that a woman should provide all the wetness with her vagina, I counter that: a man should provide all the wetness with his precum.'

She also encouraged men to become more comfortable using lubricant, adding: 'Get over it and keep a hand pump of silicone lube by your bed.'

Her advice extended to personal grooming. Barber recommended trimming pubic hair rather than shaving completely, citing the potential for ingrown hairs and razor irritation. She also discussed the importance of understanding a partner's reactions rather than allowing insecurity to undermine intimacy.

On the question of whether a woman's expressions during sex are genuine, she offered a blunt response: 'If she's being theatrical, she wants you to continue. If you are so worried that your partner is deceiving you, release her to go find someone who isn't so insecure.'

Her comments reflect a broader conversation about the distinction between staged adult entertainment and real-life relationships, where individual preferences, consent and honest communication remain essential.

Barber's career extends beyond performing

Barber has worked in adult entertainment since 2003, building a career that spans acting, directing, producing, writing and independent content creation. She has also worked with established studios while developing projects under her own creative direction.

In a 2021 interview, Barber explained how she entered the industry at 18 while facing financial difficulties.

'Short answer: I was 18, couch-surfing and needed money,' she said.

She also described adult work as 'exciting, relaxing and creative', explaining that her experience expanded beyond acting to include photography, editing, directing and production. Her career has since earned industry recognition, including the 2024 AVN Award for MILF Performer of the Year.

Barber's latest comments reflect her wider interest in discussing sexuality beyond on-screen performances. Her advice about lubrication and grooming emphasises comfort, while her remarks about partners' reactions highlight the importance of trust.

Medical guidance similarly stresses that sexual activity should be comfortable and consensual, and that suitable lubricants can reduce friction. Individual preferences differ, making communication more useful than assuming every person responds in the same way.

Her central message is that real-life intimacy should not be measured against the expectations created by pornography, but shaped by mutual understanding and respect.