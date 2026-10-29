Erika Eleniak, who played Shauni McClain in Baywatch, has reportedly made nearly $300,000 (£225,000) on OnlyFans since she joined in August. That is about 240 times what the average creator account got in a year. On OnlyFans' own books, that average is just under $1,250 (£930).

A few big stars shape how people see the site, so the gap matters. Fenix International, a London firm, owns OnlyFans. Its yearly filings provide audited totals for creator payouts. Eleniak has not confirmed her haul, but it would put her far above most.

What Eleniak Has Reportedly Earned on OnlyFans

Eleniak launched her account in August at the age of 56, promising beach photos and the barefoot images fans often requested. On 28 August, TMZ reported that she was making about $10,000 (£7,500) a week from more than 1,100 subscribers. On 27 October, the outlet put her total near $300,000, citing her associates. She has not released figures herself, and the reports do not say whether the sums came before or after OnlyFans' cut.

Announcing the account on Instagram on 10 August, she framed the move as her choice. 'At 56, I'm embracing exactly who I am today,' she wrote. Eleniak, now 57, is also due to return in Fox's upcoming Baywatch reboot. Not everyone has cheered, and the conservative Daily Caller described such moves as part of a 'fast-growing trend'. Her Instagram launch post sits below. Some reports project $1 million (£749,000) in her first year, which remains a forecast.

What the OnlyFans Accounts Show

Fenix International's audited accounts for the year to 30 November 2025 show fans spent $7.84 billion (£5.9 billion) on the platform. Creators received about $6.29 billion (£4.7 billion) after OnlyFans took its 20 per cent fee. That was up from a reported $5.80 billion (£4.3 billion) the year before. Fenix counted 5.06 million creator accounts at year end. Dividing one figure by the other gives roughly $1,242 (£930) per account, or about $104 (£78) a month.

Registered accounts include many that sit dormant or have never posted, and only about 2.5 million were active, so active creators averaged nearer $2,500 (£1,870). Of 437 million fan accounts, about 132 million paid for something. OnlyFans says more than 5,000 creators have topped $1 million in earnings since the site launched in 2016. The company kept $1.55 billion (£1.16 billion) in revenue and made $715 million (£536 million) in pre-tax profit, with 47 staff.

Why the Average Hides the Typical Creator

Data site OnlyFansStatistics estimates that the median creator earns about $180 (£135) a year, while the top 1 per cent take roughly a third of all payouts. The same site puts entry to the top 1 per cent at about $49,000 (£36,700) a year, and the top 10 per cent at roughly $5,200 (£3,900). Those figures come from third-party panel studies rather than audited filings, so they are estimates. Fenix does not publish earnings for individual creators.

Eleniak joins a growing list of older stars on the platform, including Knots Landing actress Donna Mills, who launched an account at 85 in July, and former Baywatch actress Carmen Electra. Her reported haul still trails the biggest celebrity launches. Ex-Disney star Bella Thorne reportedly made $1 million in her first 24 hours on the site in 2020, and $2 million within a week. Soon after, OnlyFans capped tips and pay-per-view message prices.