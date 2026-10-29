Kristen Bell has revealed the unexpected way her husband, Dax Shepard, makes her feel butterflies, and it involves him complimenting other women. The actress's explanation has sparked debate online, with some fans finding the gesture sweet while others question whether praising someone else can really count as flirting with your partner.

Bell shared the insight during an appearance on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast alongside her Nobody Wants This co-stars Adam Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons. The conversation turned to relationships and attraction before Bell explained how she interprets her husband's behaviour when they are out together.

Why Bell Loves Shepard Praising Others

According to Bell, Shepard sometimes compliments people they encounter, including restaurant staff, by pointing out their physical features in a friendly way. 'We'll be at dinner and, like, he'll say to the waiter or waitress, he'll go, "Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job,"' she explained.

While some might interpret that kind of comment as flirting with the person receiving it, Bell sees it differently. She said the gesture makes her feel closer to her husband because he is making somebody else feel good without expecting anything in return.

'That's flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good,' Bell said.

The actress reasoned that Shepard is unlikely to encounter the person again, making the compliment a simple act of kindness rather than an attempt to start a romantic connection. 'But to me, to know that my partner actively smiles at people and gives them compliments, that gets me going,' she explained.

Shepard's Compliments Give Her Butterflies

Bell also insisted that her husband's compliments have never made her feel that he was crossing a line. She described the remarks as observations about features such as someone's eyebrows, cheekbones or eyes, rather than comments she considers inappropriate.

Shepard, meanwhile, explained that he understands what it feels like to be insecure about his appearance and likes the idea of making other people feel better about themselves.

The couple also recalled an occasion when Shepard met Bell's friend Heather and enthusiastically praised her eyebrows. 'God dang, girl. You have the eyebrows of the century,' he reportedly told her.

For Bell, the moment illustrated exactly what she finds attractive about her husband's approach. She suggested that other people might notice someone's features without saying anything, whereas Shepard is willing to offer a compliment that could brighten their day.

'That's why it makes me fluttery inside,' Bell said, explaining that she enjoys being with someone who makes other people feel good.

Fans Are Divided Over Their Relationship Dynamic

The explanation has prompted mixed reactions online. Some viewers appreciate Bell's perspective, arguing that a partner who is comfortable enough to be openly kind to others can be attractive, particularly when the relationship is built on trust.

Others are less convinced, questioning why compliments directed at another woman should be interpreted as flirting with a spouse. Some social media users have also expressed discomfort with the couple sharing unconventional details about their marriage publicly.

The debate highlights how differently people understand flirting and boundaries in relationships. For some couples, complimenting others is an ordinary expression of friendliness. For others, comments about another person's appearance may feel uncomfortable, depending on the context and the boundaries they have agreed upon.

Bell and Shepard, who married in 2013, have frequently spoken candidly about their relationship. Their latest comments offer another example of how their personal approach to attraction and affection may differ from what other couples consider romantic.

Ultimately, Bell made clear that she enjoys seeing her husband spread positivity. Whether others agree with her definition of flirting or not, she appears to view his compliments as a reflection of the kindness she finds appealing in him.