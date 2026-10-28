Neven Hart, who was paralysed after a dirt-bike accident in 2022, has explained how a specially designed chair helps him maintain intimacy with his partner.

The Southern California content creator shared the demonstration online to offer practical insight into sex after a spinal cord injury.

Hart and his partner, Amber Cogbill, have openly discussed their relationship and the challenges they have faced since his injury. Their content addresses questions about disability, intimacy and adapting to everyday life.

The accident happened during a Thanksgiving trip with their families in 2022. Hart was riding his dirt bike when he crashed and lost consciousness. Nobody witnessed the incident, leaving the couple unable to explain precisely how it happened.

'We are unsure of exactly how he crashed because no one saw it actually happen and he knocked himself out,' Cogbill told BuzzFeed in 2024. She explained that Hart was paralysed below his T6 vertebra, affecting sensation and movement.

How the Special Chair Helps Hart Maintain Intimacy

In a Facebook video, Hart demonstrated a specially designed swinging chair he calls a 'deed chair.' He explained that it allows him to move through upper-body movements rather than relying on his hips.

'There's no like hip movement involved in this at all. It's just like your upper body swinging back and forth,' he said.

Hart explained that the chair has no locking mechanism, allowing it to move as the person sitting in it shifts their upper body. He described how his partner can position herself nearby during intimacy.

However, he acknowledged that using the chair requires practice, particularly when getting on and off. Transfers can be difficult because the seat moves with the user.

'It takes practice to actually get onto it. I know it didn't look that hard, but trust me, it's pretty hard,' he said.

Hart also explained that risers can be purchased for the base, while lowering the seat is another option. The appropriate setup depends on individual needs and body size.

Although the demonstration may help others understand one approach to intimacy after paralysis, Hart's experience does not establish that the chair suits everyone. People with spinal cord injuries have different mobility and support requirements, so individual assessment remains important.

Why Hart Is Sharing His Experience Online

Hart said his intention extends beyond entertaining viewers. He wants people living with paralysis to see that intimacy can remain part of their lives.

'Yes, it's entertaining for you guys. I 100 per cent understand that. But this is a video for someone that's paralysed and maybe wanting to get it,' he explained.

The couple have previously discussed their experiences in interviews and on social media. Their openness reflects a broader effort to address questions that people with disabilities may find difficult to raise publicly.

Viewer responses to the chair demonstration included appreciation for the information and questions about transfer safety. One commenter suggested that a locking mechanism could make transfers easier and safer.

That suggestion was a viewer's opinion, rather than an independently established safety assessment. Hart's own account makes clear that the chair's movement can complicate transfers.

The couple have also shared significant family milestones. On 14 February 2026, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Less than two weeks later, they married in California on 26 February.

Hart used a walker and leg braces to walk down the aisle, fulfilling a personal goal he had discussed previously. He later said the wedding went smoothly, although organising family photographs proved frustrating.

In August, Hart shared a further family update announcing that he had become a father. The milestone marked another chapter in the couple's life together since his accident.

By discussing intimacy alongside their relationship and family experiences, Hart and Cogbill are offering a personal perspective on life after a spinal cord injury. Their account highlights adaptation and communication without suggesting that one solution will work for everyone.