Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has once again attracted attention on social media after sharing a provocative video that appeared to promote her subscription-based content.

The 32-year-old American, who has built a successful career outside mixed martial arts, used a seemingly innocent hairstyle reveal to encourage followers to visit her profile. Her latest post adds to a growing collection of revealing photographs and videos that have helped VanZant maintain her popularity years after leaving the UFC.

VanZant's latest Instagram reel showed her displaying different hairstyles while posing for the camera. The video focused on her appearance, with her hair tied up to reveal the tattoos covering much of her back.

However, the former fighter's accompanying caption suggested there was more to the post than a simple beauty update. 'Just wanted you to see my new hair. Do you like it? Click the link,' VanZant wrote.

The final instruction appeared to direct viewers towards the promotional links on her profile, which include access to her OnlyFans content. The post quickly went viral and prompted an array of reactions from viewers.

'Love her😍😍😍, she got a little wicked sense of humor😂😈,' one viewer said. 'It's absolutely crazy how you can do mountain climbers and change your hair like that...😉,' another viewer remarked. 'What of you? Your man is lucky,' someone wrote.

OnlyFans Success Has Transformed VanZant's Career

VanZant's frequent social media appearances have become an important part of her public image, attracting attention beyond her achievements in combat sports.

She has repeatedly defended her decision to pursue modelling and subscription-based content, arguing that her financial success has given her opportunities that professional fighting could not provide.

In a 2023 appearance on Barstool Sports' 'Only Stans' podcast, she revealed that OnlyFans had become her biggest source of income.

'OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income,' she said. 'I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career combined.'

Her transition into online content creation followed a six-year UFC career that ended in 2020. She subsequently signed a reported $1 million (£750,000) contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant also appeared in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and became the runner-up on the American television competition 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2016.

What Is Paige VanZant Doing Now?

Despite her growing presence on social media, VanZant has not completely abandoned combat sports. She made her professional boxing debut against British influencer Elle Brooke in May 2024, with their five-round contest ending in a split draw.

VanZant subsequently competed in Dana White's Power Slap promotion, recording two victories and one draw. Her most recent appearance came in March 2025, when she defeated Mikael-Michelle Brown by unanimous decision.

However, a planned championship rematch in June 2025 was cancelled after doctors discovered bleeding around her spinal cord. The former UFC contender has since continued developing her modelling and online businesses.

In September 2026, VanZant also responded to criticism of her career choices by highlighting her achievements across fighting, television and entertainment.

'Just a reminder... Should I keep going?' she wrote alongside a collection of career highlights.

For now, VanZant remains a prominent social media personality, demonstrating how her career has evolved beyond the Octagon.