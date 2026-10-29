Pokémon Center released a Miltank kitchen collection on 28 October 2026, turning the Moomoo Milk healing item from 1999's Gold and Silver into creamers, aprons, and bottle sets that nostalgic fans can buy as cottagecore homeware ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The drop also revives interest in earlier collectibles. The original 2020 Moomoo Milk bottle and plate set sold for $14.99 (£11), while one second-hand set was advertised for $174.99 (£131) before a best offer was accepted. Its final price is undisclosed.

Inside the Moomoo Milk Line

The New Releases range includes a ceramic creamer, a Moomoo Milk bottle set, an apron, plates, a sign, and a utensil holder. The pieces share the same Miltank branding, so fans can match meal preparation, serving, and kitchen storage around a single theme. Pokémon Center lists the line through its New Releases section, with prices that vary by item rather than a single bundle price.

There is one catch. Pokémon Center is selling the gear built around Moomoo Milk, but not the drink itself, so anyone buying the bottle set has to supply their own milk. The omission gives fans something to joke about around the launch, since the one thing the collection cannot sell is the drink that inspired it.

From Gold and Silver

Moomoo Milk first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver, which launched on the Game Boy Color in Japan on 21 November 1999. In the games, the item restores 100 hit points (HP), and it is tied to Miltank, the Normal-type creature officially classed as the Milk Cow Pokémon.

That Generation II origin gives the range its pull. Among its potential buyers are 30-something players who met Moomoo Milk as children, and who now have the kitchens, the disposable income, and the shelf space to display it. For them, nostalgia extends beyond the games.

The 2020 Set's Premium

Pokémon Center previously explored the idea in its 2020 Holiday & Home collection, which offered a four-piece Moomoo Milk bottle and plate set alongside a separately sold matching sign. The set originally cost $14.99, but second-hand prices can be considerably higher, depending on condition and availability.

For collectors, the timing is the story. A wider 2026 line could affect demand for older pieces, although it is unclear whether prices will rise or fall. Anyone chasing the 2020 original should compare completed sales rather than rely on asking prices. Retired Pokémon homeware can attract collectors once stock runs dry, but its future resale value is not guaranteed.

A Cosy Gaming Play

The release fits the cosy gaming trend, where soft, domestic design has moved from screens into real kitchens and living rooms. Pokémon has pursued related merchandise in 2026, with recent tie-ins including a Starbucks Japan collaboration featuring drinks and merchandise for nostalgic fans. The appeal stretches beyond traditional gaming merchandise.

For millennial fans, the practical takeaway is simple. The new Moomoo Milk line offers a gift-season way to own a slice of Gen II history, while the older 2020 set remains an option for collectors willing to pay second-hand prices.