Veteran Hollywood actress Donna Mills has revealed an unusual request from her OnlyFans subscribers that she refuses to entertain, despite sharing glimpses of her private life.

The 85-year-old Knots Landing star discussed her unexpected venture into the subscription platform during an appearance on ABC's Nightline. While Mills enjoys showing followers her daily activities, she has drawn the line at filming herself brushing her teeth.

Speaking to ABC correspondent Kayna Whitworth, Mills explained that her OnlyFans content focuses on ordinary activities rather than sexually explicit material.

The actress said subscribers enjoy watching her exercise, relax at home and perform everyday routines. However, one particular request has left her unwilling to oblige.

'I do the Peloton,' Mills said. 'Just, you know, they're the things of everyday life: having a cup of coffee, you know. They say they like it when you brush your teeth... I'm not going to brush my teeth.'

Mills joined OnlyFans in July 2026, hoping to connect directly with longtime supporters while exploring a different side of social media.

Best known for portraying Abby Cunningham on CBS's Knots Landing between 1980 and 1989, Mills has enjoyed a Hollywood career spanning more than six decades.

Her television credits also include Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and General Hospital. Despite her age, Mills continues to pursue acting opportunities while maintaining an active presence online.

Mills Considers Selling Unseen Playboy Photographs

Although Mills refuses certain requests, she has expressed interest in releasing previously unpublished photographs from her Playboy shoots in 1987 and 1989.

The actress, who never posed fully nude for the magazine, believes suggestive photographs can be more appealing than explicit images. 'I think it's sexier to be not just totally naked, you know, and have a little imagination about it,' she explained.

'One of the pictures in Playboy, which I think is one of the sexiest things, is me in the shower, in a dress.'

Mills suggested that previously unseen photographs could attract considerable interest, floating a possible price of $100 (£75) per image, although she has not finalised pricing.

Her venture has reportedly proved financially successful. In August, just one month after Mills joined, Creators Inc CEO Andy Bachman said her OnlyFans earnings had reached 'many six figures'.

Other Hollywood Vets Find Success on OnlyFans

Mills is among several established Hollywood actresses who have turned to OnlyFans to connect with audiences and generate additional income.

Former The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo revealed that she earned approximately $75,000 (£56,250) within 75 minutes of joining the platform, helping her settle a debt secured against her home.

Unlike creators who primarily produce adult content, Mills has focused on offering subscribers access to her everyday experiences. Her approach reflects how some celebrities are using OnlyFans beyond its traditional adult-entertainment image, while maintaining control over what they share with paying followers.

Other veteran celebrities have also embraced OnlyFans later in their careers.

Former Baywatch star Carmen Electra joined the platform in 2022 at 50, saying it allowed her to control her content and work independently. Fellow Baywatch actress Erika Eleniak launched her account in August 2026 at 56. Former WWE star Dawn Marie, 55, also joined that same month, making it clear that her content would feature suggestive photographs rather than full nudity.

Like Mills, these celebrities have used the platform to reconnect with longtime fans while setting their own boundaries.