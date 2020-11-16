Ellen DeGeneres did not forget her staff and crew who work behind the scenes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" during Saturday's People's Choice Awards 2020.

The talk show host appeared in person on stage to accept her award for "Daytime Talk Show 2020." In her acceptance speech, she thanked the 250 "amazing" people who have tirelessly dedicated their time and effort on her show.

"Thank you. From deep, deep down in my heart, I thank you," DeGeneres said.

"I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time. That's 250 people, times 170 shows a year, times 18 years, if you carry the 2 and divide it by 11— my point is, I love them all. And I thank them all," she continued.

DeGeneres also thanked the fans for their continued support. She admitted that words cannot express how grateful she is. She then joked that she will wipe down her trophy with Lysol before she puts it on the shelf.

"I know [where] this award comes from — thank you to the people. Thank you to all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me. I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me. It's more than I can possibly tell you, especially right now," she added.

DeGeneres' victory at the People's Choice Awards 2020 came after a tumultuous year for the TV host. Allegations of a toxic work environment, sexual harassment, and racism happening behind the scenes marred the good-natured image of her show. The complaints were mostly directed at two of her executive producers who have since been terminated.

The 62-year-old "Finding Dory" star addressed the accusations on her return to the studio in September. She opened Season 18 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with a six-minute monologue where she apologised to those affected and admitted that she had her lapses. She also vowed to make changes that will be beneficial for everyone involved in her show.