Ariana Grande's latest music video for 'Petal' has sparked a wave of discussion online after fans began comparing the singer's appearance to that of Karen Carpenter in the months before the legendary musician died from complications related to anorexia nervosa in 1983.

The side-by-side images quickly spread across social media, prompting renewed concern among some fans and reigniting conversations about body image, eating disorders and the scrutiny celebrities face over their physical appearance.

The Viral Post Comparing Grande to Karen Carpenter

The comparison began circulating on X, formerly Twitter, where a widely shared post placed images of Grande from the 'Petal' video alongside photographs of Carpenter from the final years of her life.

'i literally sat down with my 11yo daughter last week and showed her a photo of karen carpenter next to a recent photo of ariana grande to teach her that EDs can kill and we cannot pretend otherwise,' the caption read.

Actress Jameela Jamil also invoked Carpenter's memory while criticising Grande's team over the 'Petal' video, writing that 'this poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us.' Jamil argued that the outfit and styling appeared to accentuate Grande's thinness and said the singer's team bore responsibility for presenting the imagery without acknowledging its potential impact on young fans.

Jamil later clarified her remarks after facing backlash, revealing she had previously battled anorexia herself. She said she sympathised with Grande personally while maintaining her concerns about how the imagery might be perceived by impressionable viewers.

i literally sat down with my 11yo daughter last week and showed her a photo of karen carpenter next to a recent photo of ariana grande to teach her that EDs can kill and we cannot pretend otherwise https://t.co/uIEbcrU5YL pic.twitter.com/PqjL9Pfei3 — bonky (@shesbonky) August 4, 2026

Social Media Reactions Split Between Concern and Backlash

Reaction to the comparison has been sharply divided. Many users, echoing Jamil's concerns, expressed worry about Grande's wellbeing, with some accusing those around the singer of failing to intervene and instead offering what they described as empty reassurance.

Others strongly rejected the discussion altogether, arguing that speculating about a stranger's health based on a handful of images was invasive and potentially harmful. Several pointed out that Grande is entitled to privacy, while others argued that repeatedly sharing the comparison served little purpose beyond driving engagement.

A number of X users also urged restraint, noting that the point had already been made and that continuing to circulate the images risked doing more harm than good, both to Grande and to others who may be struggling with similar issues.

Several users said Carpenter's death had been their earliest introduction to the dangers of anorexia, making the comparison particularly unsettling, while others said they found it difficult to reconcile Grande's current appearance with how they remembered her in earlier years.

This is the SAME person btw, there's no way people say this is normal. pic.twitter.com/rIq0F2AKQ3 — xbedrotmaxxingx (@xbedrotmaxxingx) August 4, 2026

the worst part is that the majority of the comments are from her actual fans and people that genuinely love and care for her and she is feeling attacked. Im sure if this would’ve happened to another artist back on the 7 rings era she would’ve said something!! — tu lola💋♥️ (@lxbarbiemorena) August 4, 2026

If Ariana Grande thinks it's okay, then go ahead—it's her decision; that's her business. Perhaps we shouldn't worry about strangers who will never feel a shred of empathy for us; we'd be better off looking out for ourselves. — Miss fortune (@miss_fortu22491) August 4, 2026

Karen Carpenter: The Anorexia Case That Changed Public Awareness

Karen Carpenter, one half of the hugely successful sibling duo The Carpenters, died in February 1983 at the age of 32. Her death was attributed to heart failure associated with complications of anorexia nervosa, with years of severe malnutrition contributing to the cardiac damage that ultimately proved fatal.

Her story became one of the most widely cited cases of anorexia in popular culture and is widely credited with raising public awareness of eating disorders.

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Meanwhile, Grande has confirmed that she plans to step back from public-facing work after her current tour concludes, including withdrawing from her planned West End stage debut alongside her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey. Speaking during her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Chicago's United Center on Monday, the singer said the decision was 'not a reactive or impulsive thing.'

'I had quietly made this a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place,' she explained.

Grande did not link her planned break to the online discussion surrounding her appearance, and she has not publicly said it is related to speculation about her physical or mental health.