Perez Hilton has reportedly been granted supervised contact with his three children after a TikTok livestream on 4 August 2026 led to his hospitalisation, with a judge said to have required psychiatric clearance before any visit can take place.

The reported order also gives temporary legal custody to his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, while the children's welfare remains the court's central concern.

For context, the blogger, whose legal name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was said to have appeared distressed during the livestream from his home. Viewers reportedly contacted emergency services after seeing footage in which he appeared injured and continued to harm himself.

The claims have circulated online alongside reports that the children were at the property when his condition worsened. It was reported that Hilton's sister removed them from the home before emergency responders arrived.

Perez Hilton Custody Case Centres on Supervised Visits

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The reported custody order allows Hilton to see his children only under supervision by a mutually agreed family member or a therapist.

The arrangement is said to remain in place unless the court changes it or Hilton and his mother reach a different agreement.

A further condition reportedly requires Hilton to obtain psychiatric clearance before contact can happen.

That detail is significant because it suggests the alleged order is not merely about where the children live, but whether visits can proceed safely.

Family court arrangements involving children are often deliberately private, particularly where health concerns are involved. In this case, the custody proceedings are reportedly sealed, with the judge finding confidentiality necessary to protect the children.

That is hardly surprising. The children did not choose the spotlight, nor should they be dragged through its mess.

According to the reports, Teresita Lavandeira has been given temporary authority over medical care, school enrolment and other decisions affecting the children's day-to-day welfare. The order reportedly states that Hilton is the children's only legal parent and consented to the temporary arrangement.

Those powers matter. Temporary custody is not simply a matter of who provides a home for the night. It allows an adult to make practical decisions that cannot wait while a parent is receiving treatment or recovering from a serious health crisis.

Perez Hilton's Children Remain at the Heart of the Reported Order

Hilton is the father of three children, all reportedly born through surrogacy. His eldest, Mario Armando Lavandeira III, was born in February 2013, followed by Mia Alma Lavandeira in June 2015 and Mayte Amor Lavandeira in October 2017.

Reports about the 4 August incident have largely focused on the frightening imagery viewers said they saw online. Yet the custody issue shifts attention to the people most directly affected by the reported crisis, his children.

One account of the livestream said Hilton repeatedly shouted, 'This is what you wanted,' while appearing distressed. IBTimes UK cannot verify that quote independently, and it should not be treated as a full account of what happened or of Hilton's state of mind.

The online reaction has been intense because the reported incident unfolded publicly rather than behind closed doors. Social media has a habit of turning a person's lowest moment into content within minutes. When children are involved, that rush to circulate clips and speculation becomes especially ugly.

The reported decision does not appear to permanently sever Hilton's relationship with his children. Instead, it suggests a controlled route for contact, subject to psychiatric clearance and supervision.

That distinction is important. A temporary custody arrangement can protect children while allowing a parent space to recover, although the eventual outcome would depend on further court decisions and any evidence presented privately to the judge.

Reports have also claimed that Hilton faces a lengthy recovery and may have permanent scarring. Those details have not been independently confirmed by IBTimes UK, and no medical information should be inferred beyond what has been publicly reported.

For now, the reported legal framework is narrow but clear. Hilton may be able to see his children, but not alone, not immediately and not without psychiatric clearance. The court file may be sealed, but the priority described in the reports is not difficult to read.

The children come first.