Ariana Grande has found herself at the centre of another social media storm after posting a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of her new 'Petal' music video while covered in fake blood.

The short promotional video, which featured the pop star endorsing her beauty brand in full costume, quickly divided viewers.

While many fans praised her commitment to the video's cinematic concept, others accused the imagery of promoting 'satanic' symbolism, fuelling another round of online debate surrounding the singer's latest creative project.

Ariana Grande's Beauty Clip Quickly Went Viral

The controversy began when Grande uploaded a short video showing herself still covered in fake blood between takes on the 'Petal' set.

Holding products from her beauty line, the singer smiled at the camera before joking, 'Delicious. So that's my look for the day.'

The playful remark was intended to highlight the dramatic special effects used during filming, but screenshots and clips rapidly spread across social media, where some users criticised the decision to combine beauty promotion with graphic visual effects.

Several posts branded the imagery 'satanic', while others questioned why the singer would advertise cosmetics while dressed in such a gruesome costume.

Despite the criticism, many fans defended Grande, pointing out that the blood was clearly fake and part of the fictional storyline portrayed in the music video.

Ariana Grande just recently posted this video and yet people still worship these celebrities.



Honestly, what does it take for people to open their eyes to what these people are actually about? pic.twitter.com/uQtj7U3yab — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) August 6, 2026

The Bloody Scene Came Straight From 'Petal'

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the extended music video follows Grande as Pepper, an aspiring actress repeatedly belittled during an audition by a panel of exaggerated and cartoonish studio executives.

Rather than accepting their criticism, Pepper retaliates with a chainsaw in an over the top horror inspired sequence. The fictional attack leaves the character drenched in fake blood before she calmly walks away while the other women applaud her.

The dramatic visuals have drawn comparisons to classic slasher films and dark satire rather than realistic violence.

The production also attracted attention for being filmed entirely using VistaVision, a high resolution 35 millimetre format that has recently been used in major feature films including 'One Battle After Another', 'Bugonia' and 'The Brutalist'.

Fans Remained Divided Over the Imagery

Some social media users argued that the blood soaked imagery reflected darker themes, with a handful describing the visuals as 'satanic' despite offering no evidence beyond their personal interpretation.

Others criticised what they saw as increasing shock value in modern pop music, claiming celebrities frequently rely on controversial visuals to generate publicity.

Supporters strongly rejected those claims, arguing that horror inspired imagery has been part of film and music for decades and should not automatically be viewed through a religious or conspiratorial lens.

Many also praised Grande's performance, noting that the exaggerated violence was intentionally unrealistic and designed to satirise the harsh treatment women often face within the entertainment industry.

Neither Grande nor her creative team has responded to claims that the video contains satanic symbolism.

Grande Continues Preparing for a Public Break

The online debate arrives just days after Grande confirmed she plans to step back from public life following the conclusion of her 'Eternal Sunshine Tour'.

Her spokesperson previously said the singer intends to finish the tour before taking a well-deserved break from public appearances after enduring months of intense scrutiny surrounding her health, appearance and personal life.