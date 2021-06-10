The public has yet to see if Lilibet "Lili" Diana takes after mum Meghan Markle or dad Prince Harry. However, a source close to the couple shared that the newborn is a mix of both parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby girl on June 4 and announced her birth on June 6. It is said that they introduced their daughter to Queen Elizabeth II right after they got home from the hospital. They had a video call so she could see her 11th great-grandchild.

Given this information, then it is likely that the British monarch already knows what Lilibet looks like. Another source privy to the baby's appearance claimed that she is "a cross between Harry and Meghan."

"Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine," the insider told US Weekly, saying that both parents "are so in love with her."

"She's absolutely beautiful," the source added.

Royal followers may not get their glimpse of Lilibet anytime soon, according to Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family." He tweeted over the weekend that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "will not be sharing a photo at this time."

The couple, who will not be sharing a photo at this time, are now on parental leave. For those asking about sending gifts, Harry and Meghan have asked well-wishers to support or learn about the following women-focused orgs: @girls_inc, @Camfed, @MynaMahila and @HarvestHomeLA. June 6, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a name for their baby girl that holds a special meaning in their lives. Lilibet is the nickname the late Prince Philip used to call Queen Elizabeth II. Diana of course is for the late Princess of Wales, the duke's mother. As for "Lili," it is said to be a nod to the duchess' mum, Doria Ragland, who calls her "flower."

A palace source told BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond that the couple "did not consult the queen about using her childhood nickname Lilibet for their baby." The report prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to issue a legal threat over the alleged erroneous information.

Those close to Prince Harry confirm that he spoke to close family before the announcement so perhaps this report highlights just how far removed aides within the institution (who learned of the baby news alongside the rest of the world) now are from the Sussexes’ private matters. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 9, 2021

Scobie said that after the baby's birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked Queen Elizabeth II's permission to name their daughter in her honour. They would not have used Lilibet had the monarch not been supportive.