Close pals of Pete Davidson are mocking the comedian for chasing a phony, glitzy life with Kim Kardashian and quitting "Saturday Night Live" only to see their relationship crash months after, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer that Davidson could be begging to get back his old TV gig now that his romance with Kardashian finally ended.

An unnamed insider told the publication, "People in Pete's New York crew have been openly wondering if he killed the goose that laid the golden eggs by leaving the show. Now that he's had a taste of life away from SNL and making movies, some buyer's remorse has set in. In Pete's perfect world, he could be on SNL, work his stand-up comedy and shoot films, but he got off the horse."

To recall, reports about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split made rounds earlier this month, citing "distance" and "hectic schedules" as the main culprits in their nine-month romance.

Most, if not all, fans are aware that the comedian spent the last few months in Australia to work on an upcoming film titled "Wizards!" while the reality star is busy taking good care of her kids and managing her businesses.

National Enquirer added that the former pair's scorching romance fizzled out after months of drama that dogged Davidson and Kardashian from the get-go-, including a rancorous spat with Kanye West.

The "Gold Digger" rapper relentlessly taunted his love rival and even celebrated the "Kete" split by sharing a doctored newspaper page announcing the comedian's death.

Now, tattlers say Pete Davidson is longing for his old life. An informant said, "With the Kardashian chapter closed, everything's topsy-turvy for Pete. Including his reason for leaving SNL."

Pete Davidson has yet to comment on the reports saying that his friends are making fun of him after his shocking breakup with Kim Kardashian. So, devoted supporters of the "Saturday Night Live" comedian should take all these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.