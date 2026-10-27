Pete Hegseth faces a possible impeachment vote in the House and is being linked to a potential Senate vacancy in Tennessee, amid questions in Washington over whether Donald Trump will retain him as defence secretary.

According to Puck, there is talk on Capitol Hill that Hegseth is being discussed as a contender for Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn's seat if she wins the governor's race. Such an appointment would remove him from the Pentagon before any impeachment proceedings could move to the Senate.

Holy shit, the case for war crimes against Pete Hegseth is so strong, he's reportedly already looking for a new job, possibly as Senator, to try to escape accountability.



F*ck that.

IMPEACH that war criminal. pic.twitter.com/1AK5Yb7ydJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 26, 2026

The claims have not been confirmed. Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson described the reports as 'beltway gossip by anonymous sources' and said Hegseth's focus remained on leading the department and advancing Trump's agenda.

Democratic leaders have signalled possible action, while Republican Representative Thomas Massie is preparing to press for an impeachment vote, leaving Hegseth's position under increased scrutiny.

Hakeem Jeffries Turns Up the Heat

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has said that Hegseth could face consequences if Democrats regain control of the House in the 3 November midterm elections.

At a campaign rally in California, Jeffries said Democrats would 'run Pete Hegseth out of town' if they secured a majority. In a subsequent MS NOW interview, he said Hegseth needed to be pushed aside by Trump or Democrats would have to deal with the situation themselves.

His remarks indicate that Hegseth could face increased congressional scrutiny if Democrats win back the House.

House Democrats are scheming to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should they reclaim control of Congress in November, positioning this Trump administration official as a primary target in their expected resurgence pic.twitter.com/zFNuc7vZfX pic.twitter.com/fnGdlhfSWf — Sandy (@SD73660) October 25, 2026

Republican Congressman Plans Impeachment Vote

Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September, accusing him of abuses of power, including conducting military operations without proper congressional authorisation.

On 26 October, Massie told Roll Call he intended to seek a vote during the week of 9 November, provided Hegseth remained in office.

The proposed charges include allegations concerning the Iran war, military operations abroad and congressional war powers. They remain allegations advanced by Massie, rather than findings of guilt.

If the House votes to impeach Hegseth, conviction in the Senate would require a two-thirds majority of senators present.

Could Signalgate Return to Haunt Hegseth?

Another issue under discussion is Signalgate, the 2025 incident in which Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat discussing sensitive military operations in Yemen.

A Pentagon inspector general report subsequently found that Hegseth violated department policies by using a personal device and an unapproved messaging application to transmit sensitive, non-public operational information.

The watchdog said the messages created risks to operational security, while also acknowledging Hegseth's authority as defence secretary to declassify information.

The episode could attract renewed scrutiny if congressional committees launch further investigations into his tenure. Democrats have also criticised his leadership decisions and management of the Pentagon, although the scope of any future inquiry remains uncertain.

Tennessee Senate Seat Could Offer a Lifeline

Blackburn's potential move to the governor's office could create a Senate vacancy, although Hegseth would not be guaranteed the seat.

Blackburn has said she intends to appoint her successor if she wins the governor's race and vacates her Senate position after taking office. The timing of any resignation and the applicable succession rules would determine who could make the appointment.

Hegseth reportedly lived in Tennessee for three years before joining the Trump administration. He was also seen at a University of Tennessee football game in Knoxville on 17 October alongside Blackburn and Republican Representative Tim Burchett.

Burchett is reportedly interested in the same seat, which could affect Hegseth's chances. His relatively brief connection to Tennessee could also become a political factor.

Trump Could Still Pull the Plug

A Senate appointment is one of several outcomes being discussed. Puck reported that some Republicans hope Trump could dismiss Hegseth before an impeachment effort gathers momentum, while some senators reportedly see a possible route for the defence secretary to step down.

Hegseth is currently facing a range of political pressures, including the possibility of congressional scrutiny, competition for a potential Senate vacancy and uncertainty over the president's continued backing.

For now, the Pentagon is rejecting the speculation about a Senate move, and no appointment plan has been confirmed. With Massie targeting the week of 9 November for a possible vote, the timing of any decision on Hegseth's future remains unclear.