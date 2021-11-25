Peter Andre has always been a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but that could change given what he recently said about the couple.

The English singer thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's antics may be "wearing thin." He shared that although he is a fan of the British royals, "it's a tough one with Meghan and Prince Harry."

"I've always stuck up for them, but I do think some of the choices that are being made are not great," Andrew wrote in his New! magazine column titled "Meghan's moves are wearing thin."

The 43-year-old TV personality confessed that he wants to support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But he reasoned that they are also "making it difficult for people" to stand up for them.

"Many are saying it's started to wear thin," he explained. But he also pointed out the couple's philanthropic works and wrote, "On the other hand, they have also done some great things for charity. Let's see what happens."

Andre shared his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex days after the former "Suits" star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In it, she talked about her pre-royal days including the days she drove to auditions at the Warner Bros. lot.

The mum-of-two also spoke fondly of her children Lilibet and Archie and shared that Prince Harry is loving it in California. Likewise, she advocated for paid parental leave and reminisced on her teenage years idolising actress Andie McDowell.

Fans noticed the 40-year-old's bubbly personality during the chat with DeGeneres. She even participated in the show's comical skit in which she pranked vendors at a pop-up market. Others thought she was such a sport but there were also those who were bemused to see a duchess squatting on the roadside, eating like a chipmunk, and behaving not according to her royal title.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. accused her of embarrassing the royal family with her appearance on the morning show. Netizens also urged Queen Elizabeth II to strip her of her title. Despite the criticism, there were also those who pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex looked happy as she chatted with DeGeneres, which was a far cry from how she appeared in her Oprah interview in March.