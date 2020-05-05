After a fall out with YouTube, it has been reported that PewDiePie is reestablishing a new partnership with the company. After a string of his videos were deemed by most as anti-Semitic or racist in 2017, it quickly led to the demonetisation of his channel as a penalty. Now, it appears that Google-owned video-sharing service is extending an olive branch in a bid to have him exclusively stream content on the platform.

With over 104 million subscribers, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg mainly offers videos wherein he plays videogames or does comedy skits mostly related to the aforementioned medium. Many will likely presume that YouTube accounts with the most followers would belong to celebrities or high-profile companies. Nevertheless, it apparently belongs to a Swedish content creator who focuses on delivering unexpected entertainment.

With an estimated net worth of $30 million, exclusive rights to his broadcasts are likely to be beneficial for business. YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide," said Kjellberg in an article published by CNET.

He went on to add: "Live streaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future." According to the YouTube Head of Gaming Ryan Watt, "I couldn't be more thrilled to continue to grow our roster of creators who are making our platform their exclusive live streaming home to bring fans around the world even more of what they love."

After a number of controversial videos were posted online by Kjellberg a few years ago, the backlash from advertisers made headlines. Family-friendly brands such as Disney quickly cut ties with the YouTube personality when reports began to surface about his alleged statements.

However, many of his fans and fellow YouTubers rushed to support him. It looks Like YouTube still acknowledges his potential to draw more viewers, but it remains to be seen if live streaming content will become another hit for PewDiePie