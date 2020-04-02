Gaming industry experts are in agreement that on paper, the Xbox Series X is evidently more powerful than the PS5. However, as early as now, analysts are predicting another victory for Sony in the next-generation console space. Many attribute it to the fact that there are most first-party and third-party exclusives in addition to the substantial library of existing PS4 titles. With backward compatibility on board, the PlayStation 5 will have more games available to play. Meanwhile, Microsoft reportedly has plans on how to take on its rival, as hinted by Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

It was only recently that Sony even made a big presentation that disclosed details about its new game system. During an in-depth presentation hosted by lead system architect Mark Cerny, the company finally confirmed what was revealed by last year's leaked AMD internal testing data. There were no gameplay demonstrations to showcase the machine's capabilities. Instead, it was an overview of what was possible as long as developers learn how to maximise its resources.

Meanwhile, in a podcast with the Academy of Interactive Arts, Spencer shared some ideas about how Microsoft wants to approach gaming in the near future, reports Polygon. In addition to its Xbox Series X, the company seems committed to bringing some of its first-party titles to mobile devices and perhaps other platforms. He noted that availability on several devices is "something we're spending a lot of time on" and optimised touch controls are likewise on its agenda.

Last year, the company also launched the beta access to its Project xCloud service. So far, the general feedback has been more favourable compared to Google's Stadia. Earlier this year, the Xbox boss stated that he no longer views Sony and Nintendo as its rivals moving forward. Instead, it will be Amazon and Google as each one strives to dominate the cloud gaming space.

Equally notable is the continued support for its subscription services. According to Spencer, "Game Pass as a business works today and will definitely work as it continues to grow." On the other hand, the company also understands that this is still an experimental form of monetisation. "Our view is that there's not one business model to rule them all," he added. Therefore, the Xbox Series X is just part of the multi-faceted approach Microsoft has planned for 2020 and onward.