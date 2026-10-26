Christie Culbreath is seeking damages from a former South Carolina tax assessor and Edgefield County, alleging that the official struck her during a dispute over her property tax bill. The federal lawsuit brings the encounter back into focus, this time with the county's alleged response and its responsibility for public-facing officials at the centre of the case.

Culbreath visited the assessor's office on 26 November 2025 to challenge what she believed was an excessive bill on a recently purchased home. Her complaint says a disagreement over a tax credit escalated after she began recording the conversation on her phone.

The Dispute That Led to a Civil Rights Claim

According to the complaint, Culbreath believed she was entitled to a two-year credit but thought only one year had been applied. She had concerns about how her questions were being handled and began recording the encounter.

The complaint alleges that Benjamin 'Gerry' Coleman, then the county tax assessor, became agitated, told her to stop recording, and ordered her to leave. It further alleges that he approached and struck her as she was leaving. Culbreath reported injuries including a black eye, a facial contusion, and an acute headache, as well as emotional distress.

The account is disputed. County Administrator David Caddell previously said office witnesses believed Coleman may have pushed Culbreath's phone aside but had not hit her. Coleman resigned after being asked to meet with county officials following the incident. The civil complaint now places the encounter within a wider dispute over whether the county adequately responded to the allegations.

Why the Criminal Outcome Is Not the End of the Matter

Coleman was charged with third-degree assault and battery after turning himself in in December 2025. He later entered South Carolina's Pre-Trial Intervention programme, which he reportedly completed in September 2026.

The diversion route is distinct from a trial. Successful completion of such a programme can lead to dismissal of a charge, and a participant may be eligible to seek expungement. Culbreath's lawyer, Tyler Bailey, had previously opposed Coleman's entry into the programme, arguing that the allegations warranted the criminal case proceeding through the justice system. Bailey has also said Culbreath received no apology or acknowledgement of wrongdoing and criticised the county's public support for Coleman's account.

The programme outcome does not determine the separate civil claims. Nor does it establish that the alleged assault occurred: that remains a disputed issue, and the criminal process did not resolve it through a trial.

What the Federal Lawsuit Seeks to Establish

The lawsuit names Coleman and Edgefield County as defendants. It alleges that Coleman violated Culbreath's constitutional rights, including protections related to free speech and bodily integrity. The complaint also brings claims against the county concerning alleged negligence, supervision and training, and municipal responsibility.

Culbreath is seeking damages, including compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal fees. The court will have to assess the evidence and determine whether the defendants are legally responsible; the allegations in the complaint are not findings of liability.

The publicly indexed federal docket lists the case as Culbreath v. Edgefield County South Carolina et al., case number 8:2026cv04871, in the US District Court for the District of South Carolina. The docket lists 14 October 2026 as the filing date, although published reports give differing dates.

The case therefore raises a question separate from the criminal proceedings: whether the former assessor and the county can be held civilly liable for the alleged encounter and the way it was handled. Those questions remain for the court to determine.