Photos of Donald Trump with a visible bulge beneath his suit have gone viral online, intensifying speculation about his health. The US President was seen speaking with reporters after being absent from the White House over the Labour Day weekend, a gap that had already sparked rumours. Trump dismissed claims about his health, calling them 'crazy', and criticised Joe Biden for avoiding press conferences during his presidency.

Despite his remarks, social media users quickly drew attention to a strange lump under his jacket and an unusual crease along his sleeve. One user on X commented, 'Strange. Fabric doesn't normally fall like that across an arm.' Others suggested it could be the result of a padded suit, while some argued that poor tailoring or a moment of support from an aide may have caused the odd shape. The close-up images, however, have continued to generate discussion, with comparisons to previous sightings of bruises and swelling on Trump's body.

TRUMPS BULGE:



A peculiar bulge noticed beneath Donald Trump's jacket has meant rumours and speculation surrounding his health continue to circulate. pic.twitter.com/O3LzzXAiz8 — @giiwaaa (@giiwaaa) September 3, 2025

President Trump’s right hand today. pic.twitter.com/6FWPtX0euN — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) September 2, 2025

The renewed speculation comes after health experts have linked Trump's reported vascular condition, chronic venous insufficiency, to symptoms such as swelling, pain and skin discolouration. While Trump has repeatedly rejected suggestions of serious illness, viral images of lumps, bruises and discolouration continue to spark concern.