Photos of Mysterious Lump on US President Donald Trump's Suit Sparks Fresh Health Concerns
Photos of an unusual bulge under the US President's jacket have gone viral, fuelling speculation over his health despite recent assurance
Photos of Donald Trump with a visible bulge beneath his suit have gone viral online, intensifying speculation about his health. The US President was seen speaking with reporters after being absent from the White House over the Labour Day weekend, a gap that had already sparked rumours. Trump dismissed claims about his health, calling them 'crazy', and criticised Joe Biden for avoiding press conferences during his presidency.
Despite his remarks, social media users quickly drew attention to a strange lump under his jacket and an unusual crease along his sleeve. One user on X commented, 'Strange. Fabric doesn't normally fall like that across an arm.' Others suggested it could be the result of a padded suit, while some argued that poor tailoring or a moment of support from an aide may have caused the odd shape. The close-up images, however, have continued to generate discussion, with comparisons to previous sightings of bruises and swelling on Trump's body.
The renewed speculation comes after health experts have linked Trump's reported vascular condition, chronic venous insufficiency, to symptoms such as swelling, pain and skin discolouration. While Trump has repeatedly rejected suggestions of serious illness, viral images of lumps, bruises and discolouration continue to spark concern.
