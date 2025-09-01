US President Donald Trump's latest attempt to avoid cameras has reignited speculation about his health, with critics and supporters alike questioning why the 79-year-old has limited his public appearances. On Sunday morning, Trump was spotted leaving the White House en route to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where he kept his head down and shielded himself from photographers. The outing marked the second consecutive day he appeared reluctant to face the press, prompting fresh debate over his physical condition.

Rumours surrounding Trump's wellbeing have escalated in recent weeks after bruising on his hands, swelling in his ankles and an unusual absence from scheduled public events. White House correspondents noted that Trump had not been seen since Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, with Vice President JD Vance telling USA Today he was prepared to step in 'if there's a terrible tragedy'. While Trump later insisted on Truth Social that he had 'never felt better', social media users speculated that photographs from his weekend outings were recycled or even featured a body double.

Trump at his golf club today. He hid from the public for days and won’t let the press pool near him. pic.twitter.com/1PEnOK3I4F — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 30, 2025

Trump's Truth Social posted another old pic implying it was from today. What is the White House hiding? pic.twitter.com/Rv8UPCCL54 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 1, 2025

TRUMP just now: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”



Are you guys buying this? Because I’m not. His account has posted over a dozen times in the last hour. Someone is overcompensating for him. What are they hiding?



I believe he’s alive, but we deserve proof of health, not just a… pic.twitter.com/kquyAckns2 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 31, 2025

Despite no official confirmation of serious illness, the lack of transparency has fuelled conspiracy theories suggesting the president suffered a medical incident that forced aides to keep him out of the spotlight. Trump's past enthusiasm for public displays particularly high-profile executive order signings contrasts sharply with the press restrictions of recent days. Until he makes a live, on-camera appearance, speculation about his deteriorating health is likely to overshadow both his presidency and upcoming political agenda.