Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts has long been recognised as one of Europe's most talented screen stars. He first gained widespread acclaim with his powerful performance in Rust and Bone and went on to appear in major films including The Old Guard, The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow and Far From the Madding Crowd. In 2025, he was cast to play the villainous Krem in the upcoming DC Universe film Supergirl, a role that promised to raise his global profile even further.

Everything changed for Schoenaerts in December 2025, when a court in Beringen, Belgium, acting in absentia after he failed to appear, sentenced him to six months' imprisonment, imposed a €4,000 fine and handed him a one-year driving ban. The conviction stemmed from two incidents in April 2024, when he was caught riding a motorcycle without a valid licence, and without insurance, despite having previously lost his licence following a 2021 driving-under-the-influence case. According to Belgian prosecutors, this was not an isolated lapse, Schoenaerts reportedly has at least 11 prior driving-related convictions.

The court described the sentence as a 'strict signal' meant to curb repeated offences, though a spokesperson noted it is unlikely the actor will actually end up behind bars immediately. And, he retains the right to appeal. Whether this legal drama will affect his upcoming projects, including Supergirl, and other films already in the pipeline, remains uncertain. What is clear — Schoenaerts's sudden transformation from respected international actor to controversial figure has cast a long shadow over his career.