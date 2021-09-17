Piers Morgan warned Meghan Markle that his new job will give her nightmares after she cost him his hosting spot on "Good Morning Britain."

The outspoken TV presenter is no fan of the Duchess of Sussex. He has made that clear on several occasions not just on television but also on his Twitter posts. He again took a swipe at the 40-year old while out for some drinks at the pub where he first met the former actress.

"I need to say a special thank you Meghan. As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here," Morgan said of their meeting at the Scarsdale Tavern, in Kensington, West London.

"And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from 'Good Morning Britain' so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!," he added.

The 56-year old is talking about his sensational comeback as part of The Sun and News Corp. He has signed a global deal with Rupert Murdoch's Fox News and News Corp. According to Yahoo, his terms include daily TV hosting that will air on weeknights in the U.K., Australia, and the U.S. He will also write columns for The Sun and The New York Post, which he called "two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands." He will reportedly also present a series of true crime documentaries.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together," he said.

"I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged," the talk show host continued adding, "I'm going home and we're going to have some fun."

In March, Morgan had criticised Meghan Markle's Oprah interview and called her a liar on "Good Morning Britain." He was asked to apologise on TV after the duchess allegedly complained to show bosses. He refused and decided to quit instead since he stands by his opinions of the royal.