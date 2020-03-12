Pippa Middleton channeled her sister Kate Middleton as she stepped out in Chelsea in south west London on Tuesday.

Pippa Middleton plucked a leaf from Kate Middleton's stylebook and looked absolutely regal in an emerald green belted trench coat by Mango, which she paired with a black polo neck sweater and dark grey jeans. The mother-of-one was photographed walking along the pavement clutching her phone and a set of keys, reports Mail Online.

Pippa, who is married to former British racing driver James Matthews, swept her hair into a chic bun and completed her look with oversize Zanzan sunglasses and black ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman. The socialite sported fresh-faced makeup and also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The 36-year-old has been keeping a low profile since January, after returning from a family holiday in St Barths where she was accompanied by husband, mother Carole, brother James Middleton and his fiancee Alizee Thevenet. She was photographed earlier this week in west London taking a stroll with her one-year-old son Arthur on his pushchair. For the outing, the column-writer was wearing a checked grey coat and mustard turtleneck top.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is a fitness fan and is regularly spotted strolling on the pavements with her son, who she also called her "gym buddy." In a fitness column that she wrote in October for Waitrose Weekend, a free newspaper available to customers at Waitrose supermarket, Pippa revealed that she takes little Arthur to classes at a baby gym near her family home in London to help him "learn physical skills."

"It is a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers," Pippa wrote, adding that the classes have " structured activities that help promote movement, balance, and strength, but there's also free play".

Pippa, who was often spotted making rounds of the gym when she was pregnant with Arthur, had earlier revealed that the toddler started his swimming lessons when he was only four and it later became one of his favourite activities.