Millions of users woke up on Friday to find Instagram refusing to load, throwing up blank feeds, repeated error messages, and locked accounts greeting them in place of their usual scrolls. Meta's flagship platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suffered a massive global outage, with users unable to log in and widespread technical disruptions reported across multiple regions.

According to outage tracking data from Downdetector, more than 62,000 reports for Facebook and over 8,000 reports for Instagram were recorded during the peak of the disruption, indicating a major service failure affecting users worldwide. Meta, as of the time of writing, had not disclosed a technical root cause.

What Went Down

The disruption severely impacted Facebook's desktop site, its mobile application, Messenger, and portions of Instagram's feed and login systems. Downdetector recorded outage reports across the US, with high-volume complaints in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Users across Asia, Europe and the Middle East also reported problems connecting to the service.

The top reported problems included connection issues, accounting for 63 per cent of complaints, slow loading or buffering at 17 per cent, core feature failures at 15 per cent, and login difficulties at 2 per cent.

Meta's Response

At the time of publication, Meta had only acknowledged the issue without providing a technical root cause. This is not the first time Meta's platforms have faced major disruptions. A significant outage in March 2026 saw Facebook, Instagram and Messenger go down briefly due to problems with Facebook's centralised login system, while a separate incident in October 2025 brought Instagram offline for roughly three hours following a major outage at Amazon Web Services, which the app relies on to operate.

The IRGC Factor

The outage arrives against an increasingly charged geopolitical backdrop for Meta. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced plans to target major US technology companies across the Middle East, including Apple, Microsoft and Google. In a statement published by Sepah News, the IRGC's official outlet, the military arm named 18 companies it accused of involvement in planning and tracking targets for US attacks — among them Meta, Nvidia, Oracle, Tesla, HP, Intel and IBM.

In a statement published through Sepah News, the IRGC declared: 'Since the main element in designing and tracking terror targets are American ICT and AI companies, from now on, the main institutions effective in terrorist operations will be our legitimate targets.' Employees of the targeted firms were advised to evacuate immediately. No credible evidence has emerged linking Friday's outage to any deliberate external attack, and Meta has not suggested any such connection.

These companies have physical presences across the Gulf states. Microsoft has committed $15 billion (£11.8 billion) to expanding its operations in the UAE by 2029, while Amazon has pledged $5 billion (£3.9 billion) to an AI hub in Riyadh. The scale of Western tech investment in the region has raised fresh concerns about infrastructure vulnerability as tensions with Iran continue.

Outages of this scale serve as a reminder of how deeply dependent daily life — and global commerce — has become on a handful of private technology platforms. When Meta's systems falter, the disruption extends well beyond personal feeds, touching small businesses, journalists, emergency communicators and public institutions that rely on these platforms as primary channels. Paired with Iran's unprecedented public threat to name Meta a military target, Friday's disruption underscores a broader and growing vulnerability at the intersection of social media, geopolitics and critical digital infrastructure.