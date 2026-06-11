Microsoft is preparing for significant workforce reductions within its Xbox division next month, following an internal email from CEO Asha Sharma acknowledging that the unit's accountability margin has dropped to just 3%. The upcoming layoffs are expected to be accompanied by cuts to the gaming brand's marketing and operational budgets.

This restructuring marks the first major administrative overhaul under Sharma, who assumed leadership of the gaming unit in February. The precise scale of the job cuts remains undisclosed, though the reductions are anticipated to begin shortly after the tech corporation concludes its fiscal year on 30 June.

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Unpacking The 3% Margin And Financial Strain

Internal communications distributed to employees outlined the financial pressures facing the gaming division. Sharma confirmed that the division's internal 'accountability margin' had fallen to 3%, prompting a reassessment of the unit's broader economic strategy.

The correspondence also noted that the company had spent more than £15.6 billion ($20 billion) on content acquisition, platform development and hardware subsidies over the past five years. Despite this level of investment, annual revenue for the unit declined by nearly £390 million ($500 million) over the same period.

The shortfall stems largely from the industry practice of selling consoles at a loss, with the expectation of recouping costs through software licensing. Leadership has now signalled that Xbox must rebuild parts of its platform infrastructure to reduce ongoing operational losses. Management has also called for a review of the brand's main portfolio in the coming weeks and months.

We just shared with our team the realities we need to navigate as we work to reset the XBOX business. We won't succeed by hiding hard truths, nor will we succeed by doing the same thing and expecting different results. See the note here: https://t.co/IahtBNzwnR — ASHA (@asha_shar) June 10, 2026

Transition In Leadership And Mounting Industry Pressures

The gaming subsidiary has faced growing market challenges throughout recent financial periods. Microsoft had placed considerable emphasis on subscription services and cloud gaming infrastructure to sustain long‑term profitability in a competitive sector.

However, these digital expansion efforts have not fully offset the decline in physical console sales across global markets. In addition, the platform has struggled with a limited pipeline of exclusive, high‑profile software titles that traditionally drive early hardware adoption.

Sharma's tenure as chief executive has required early intervention to address these trends. Microsoft has not yet issued a formal statement to media outlets regarding the internal disclosures or the expected personnel changes.

Xbox plans 'major reset' at the company going forward as the business falls under strain:



▪️Excluding Activision, Xbox has lost roughly half a billion dollars in revenue per year over the past five years

▪️Will end this fiscal year at ~3% profitability, down year-over-year… pic.twitter.com/CItMb61iEM — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) June 10, 2026

Strategic Shifts Ahead Of Expected Reductions

Before the latest internal documents surfaced, the new leadership had already introduced changes to core consumer offerings. In April, the corporation made adjustments to its flagship digital subscription service as an initial corrective step.

The company lowered prices for the Game Pass service in an effort to support customer retention and expand its market share. At the same time, it ended the long‑standing practice of providing day‑one releases for future Call of Duty titles on the subscription platform.

These early, consumer‑facing adjustments formed part of a broader corporate strategy aimed at stabilising the division's financial outlook. Analysts and industry observers are watching closely to see how the wider business balances these structural changes.

A detailed Bloomberg report indicated that the coming fiscal reset is viewed as necessary for the unit's long‑term stability. As the technology sector navigates a complex economic environment, the restructuring planned for next month will test the resilience of the revised Xbox ecosystem.