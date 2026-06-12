Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to launch what could become the largest initial public offering in history, with shares expected to enter millions of American retirement accounts within days of listing. The aerospace company plans to price shares at $135 (£108) each, targeting a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion (£1.4 trillion).

Retirement account holders may see SpaceX stock automatically added to their 401(k) and IRA savings through index funds, regardless of whether they personally want the exposure. FTSE Russell recently updated its criteria, enabling SpaceX to be included in its indices within a week of its IPO.

How SpaceX Shares Reach Retirement Accounts

Index funds are often linked to retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs, meaning SpaceX may enter many people's retirement savings without any active choice on the investor's part. These passive vehicles spread money across market benchmarks such as the Nasdaq, giving individual investors small stakes in numerous companies.

Analysts say a plain total-market fund held in millions of retirement accounts could be positioned to buy SpaceX shares within five trading days of listing. A roadshow commenced on 4 June, with pricing on 11 June and a market launch potentially as soon as 12 June, according to Reuters.

Early estimates show SpaceX may carry only about a 0.11% weight in the Russell 1000 index — a small footprint for most portfolios. Scott Richie, an investing expert at Stoculator, told Newsweek the development is 'neither a big positive nor a big danger' for most retirement account holders. Advisers broadly agree that the IPO is unlikely to drastically alter diversified 401(k) and IRA investments in the short term, with experts telling the San Francisco Chronicle that impact will be limited despite the hype surrounding the listing.

What Experts Say About SpaceX Stock Volatility Risks

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SpaceX, currently valued at $1.25 trillion (£993 billion), recorded losses of approximately $4.9 billion (£3.9 billion) in 2025 and a further $4.3 billion (£3.4 billion) in the first three months of 2026. Stock prices also tend to be volatile immediately after a company goes public, raising concerns among some finance experts.

Corey McLaughlin, the editor of the Stansberry Digest, warned that the effects will be felt widely across index fund holders. 'If you're like us, you're not planning to buy SpaceX shares in the initial public offering. But odds are, you'll end up owning SpaceX anyway... if you own any index funds,' McLaughlin wrote.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission last month expressing concern about SpaceX's 'unsustainable valuation' and the potential impact on union members' pensions. 'This is not just another initial public offering — it's the largest in US history, and it's being rushed to market with a valuation that defies financial logic,' Weingarten said.

Financial Advisors Say Retirement Impact Will Be Limited

Financial advisers say retirees may be shielded from significant impact because the stock will not initially be included in the S&P 500. Rodney Comegys, chief investment officer at Vanguard Capital Management, said 'IPOs don't meaningfully move retirement portfolios right away' due to float-adjusted indexing. Adviser Steve Azoury added that retirement investors may secure better pricing because large fund managers buy in bulk rather than individuals chasing shares at market open.

Marcus Sturdivant Sr of The ABC Squared told Business Insider that investors with years before retirement may not mind SpaceX exposure, but those approaching retirement will likely be more concerned about short-term volatility. 'If you're about to retire, you probably don't want it there, but if you've got the horizon, it's fine,' he said.

SpaceX IPO Trading Date and What It Means

SpaceX stock is expected to be available on the Nasdaq beginning 12 June 2026, under the ticker 'SPCX,' according to Reuters. The company, founded in 2002 by Musk, designs, builds and launches rockets and spacecraft, becoming the first private company to take humans to the International Space Station in 2020.

Will SpaceX affect my 401(k)? The answer is yes for most index fund holders, though the impact remains minimal for diversified portfolios. The SpaceX IPO timeline remains locked for June 2026, with a potential raise of $75 billion (£56) billion representing the largest offering in history.