Silicon Valley's artificial intelligence boom has not only created a new class of tech millionaires. It has generated a niche economy in which high-end escorts charge up to $6,000 (£4,500) per hour and $23,000 (£17,250) per day to discuss GPUs, neural networks, and longevity science with their wealthy clients.

A Forbes investigation published on 7 June profiled a handful of women who have built lucrative businesses around what one escort called a 'nerd-first' approach to companionship. Rather than relying solely on physical appeal, these women position themselves as genuinely fluent in the technical fixations of their clients: artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, biohacking and futurist philosophy.

The price shift has been swift. Five years ago, hourly rates above $1,000 (£750) were uncommon in the high-end escort market. Several women profiled in the Forbes piece now command between $3,000 (£2,250) and $6,000 (£4,500) per hour, with weekend packages climbing as high as $30,000 (£22,500).

'They're the Girls Who Are Hot and Smart'

Ada Hopper, who operates under a pseudonym and previously went by 'Autistic Courtesan' online, charges $5,000 (£3,750) per hour and $23,000 (£17,250) per day. She told Forbes that intelligence, not just appearance, determines earning power in this niche.

'The girls who charge the highest rates are not the hottest girls,' Hopper said. 'They're the girls who are hot and smart.'

Forbes just reported that Silicon Valley escorts fluent in GPU architecture, AI safety, and venture capital are charging up to $23,000 a day, booked out for months. Their clients are AI founders, Nvidia engineers, and researchers. Many aren't paying for sex. They're paying for… pic.twitter.com/SqyiaKyqUq — Aditya ⚡Rao (@adityarao310) June 9, 2026

Hopper added that posting about AI on social media functions as a direct client pipeline. 'You'll have random Nvidia bros who are like, 'What? You know what a GPU is? Oh my God, wow,' she said.

Aella, an escort and self-described data scientist who applies statistical analysis to her profession, charges $6,000 (£4,500) per hour — the highest rate cited in the investigation. She is credited with coining the 'nerd-first' label to describe the approach.

Meida Marek, who uses an online pseudonym, entered the profession after leaving an entry-level finance role. She told the magazine she grew anxious about whether AI would eventually automate her career. Marek now charges $3,500 (£2,625) per hour and says she is fully booked months ahead.

Describing one overnight meeting with a client, Marek said: 'There was some sex in between, but most of the time it was just playful, nice conversation.' Talia Sable, a former programmer whose listed interests include Dungeons & Dragons and supply chain logistics, charges $3,000 (£2,250) per hour.

AI Fortunes, Packed Calendars and a Niche Market

The demand traces directly to the concentration of wealth inside the AI sector. Bloomberg data from late 2025 showed the combined fortunes of America's ten wealthiest tech executives exceeded $2.5 trillion (£1.9 trillion), having surged more than $550 billion (£413 billion) in a single year. Nvidia's stock rally alone created millionaires across its workforce, while early employees at startups including OpenAI and Anthropic accumulated significant wealth through equity stakes and funding rounds.

Many of these newly wealthy workers have little time for conventional dating. Inside tech circles, the phrase 'single until Series B' started as a founder joke before becoming a slogan and even merchandise, according to the Forbes piece. The underlying reality is that 80-hour weeks, packed conference schedules and relentless professional pressure leave little room for traditional relationships.

Clients described in the investigation were frequently more interested in extended conversation than in physical intimacy, the New York Post noted in its coverage. Topics ranged from metabolic health and AI model architectures to longevity research. Some bookings evolved into recurring arrangements involving travel and multi-day stays.

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The trend carries a sharp paradox. As AI chatbots and virtual companions grow more capable of simulating conversation, emotional support and flirtation, the financial premium on authentic human attention appears to be climbing rather than falling.

'As AI becomes bigger, authentic human connection will become a rarity,' said Charlie Levine, an escort with a master's degree, in the Forbes investigation. 'In the future, being able to afford human contact, and to afford settings where there is genuine human contact, will be the ultimate luxury.'

Wealth-driven spending on companionship is not new. Finance, entertainment and previous tech cycles have all produced similar patterns. What sets 2026 apart is the sheer velocity of the fortunes being made and the unmistakably technical appetites of the people spending them.