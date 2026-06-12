Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger were experiencing service disruptions on Friday morning, according to user reports and outage tracking data, with many unable to log in or load pages across the platforms.

The issue began around 9:30 am EST on 12 June 2026, with Downdetector recording a spike in complaints linked to Facebook's services. Users reported being met with error messages such as 'This page isn't available right now' when attempting to access Facebook, while Instagram feeds and profiles failed to load for some users. Messenger was also reported as not functioning properly during the disruption.

Is Facebook, Messenger, Instagram Down?

Outage tracker Downdetector compiles reports from users to identify spikes in service issues across major online platforms. In this case, it indicated that problems were not limited to a single app, but appeared across Meta's core services simultaneously.

Facebook appeared to experience a sharp spike in user-reported disruptions on Friday, with outage trackers showing a sudden surge in complaints within a 30-minute window.

DownDetector data suggested the spike in reports was concentrated around the initial half-hour window, though the full extent of the disruption may vary depending on region and device type. Some users reported partial restoration of access, while others continued to experience loading errors.

The data from NordVPN also indicates a significant concentration of reports across Facebook's website, mobile apps, and related services, suggesting a widespread rather than isolated disruption. At its peak, the system recorded tens of thousands of simultaneous complaints before gradually declining through the following hours.

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Between 09:30 pm and 10:00 pm, platforms recorded approximately 27,648 user reports, with totals briefly rising to around 27,700 before easing. The graph tracking Facebook's status over the past 24 hours shows a steep spike during that period, far above the usual baseline of activity used to detect service issues.

At the time of reporting, there was no official timeline from Meta on when the issue would be resolved. The company had not yet issued a detailed public explanation for the disruption, leaving users to rely on third-party outage tracking and social media complaints to confirm the scale of the problem.

Interestingly, not all Meta platforms were equally affected. Instagram and WhatsApp appeared largely functional during the same incident, although their web versions experienced intermittent loading issues, suggesting partial disruption within shared infrastructure rather than a total system collapse.

As of now, services appeared to be gradually stabilising for some users, but intermittent issues were still being reported across platforms.

Meta Apps Outages

Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger do not 'always crash,' but they do experience periodic outages and service disruptions, which are usually short-lived but can affect large numbers of users at once.

Recent outage tracking data from services like Downdetector suggests that Meta's platforms tend to see multiple noticeable spikes in user-reported issues each month, ranging from minor regional glitches to broader global disruptions. Most of these incidents last from a few minutes to a couple of hours before stabilising, and are often linked to server load problems, configuration errors, or network routing issues rather than full system failures.

Over the past year, major Meta outages have typically occurred a handful of times per quarter, with spikes affecting Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger simultaneously due to their shared infrastructure. Because these platforms are deeply interconnected, a single backend issue can cascade across all three services.