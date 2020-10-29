Sony is finally sharing more information about its upcoming system which is slated to release in a few weeks. So far, it has offered an official teardown of the PS5, which shows consumers some of the user-serviceable components as well as those that only a qualified technician should handle. This was followed by a preview of the new user interface and a demonstration of how fast the console will load games. In its latest blog post, the developers finally talk about the PlayStation Plus Collection.

What future PS5 owners should know is that all of the PS4 titles listed will be free of charge for those with active PlayStation Plus subscriptions. The PlayStation Plus Collection will have more than a dozen games from the current-generation console, which the new system will support via backward compatibility. All of these will be accessible via the PlayStation Store on launch day, which is Nov. 12 for select regions and Nov. 19, for the rest of the world.

"PlayStation Plus members will be able to enjoy a special new offering on the PS5 console – the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 console owners with PlayStation Plus will be able to redeem and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like 'Batman Arkham Knight,' 'Bloodborne,' 'Fallout 4,' 'God of War,' 'Monster Hunter: World,' 'Persona 5' and many more," said vice president of global store services Nick Maguire.

There is no additional fee on top of the user's PlayStation Plus subscription and similar to what it offers on a monthly basis, the games are playable as long as the membership is active. Meanwhile, Sony confirms that all of the titles included in the collection will see benefits from the PS5's more powerful hardware and performance. These include improved or stable frame rates and faster loading times via the platform's "Game Boost" function.

"Bugsnax – developed by Young Horses – is the first PS5 title to be included on PlayStation Plus but the PS4 version will not be for free. Sony is also making the "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" and "Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition" available on the current-gen and next-gen platforms.