A 23-year-old man in the UK has been barred from driving for 12 months after he was caught performing doughnuts with his car while someone was still on its roof.

Callum Ritchings performed the stunt on an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24 this year.

The incident came to light after Wiltshire Police's drone unit managed to capture footage of him spinning his BMW in large circles as spectators watched nearby. He was only five metres away from the onlookers, putting their lives in danger as well.

Drone captures moment man clings to BMW's roof as driver does doughnuts at car meethttps://t.co/ud7oDZeTZm pic.twitter.com/UOo6kcWh1b — ITV News West Country (@itvwestcountry) October 12, 2022

A man could also be seen recording in the middle of the doughnut rings as Ritchings continued to perform the dangerous stunt.

He continued to drive in circles as the man clung on for his life on top of the car. Ritchings, who hails from Gloucestershire, was arrested by police while he was driving away from the area.

"Not only was Ritchings risking someone's life by performing doughnuts with a person on the roof of his vehicle, but his manner of driving could have so easily caused injury or worse to the crowds of people who were standing nearby watching," said Sergeant Will Ayres, of Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Unit.

"While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner, we also appreciate the disruption these incidents can cause to local communities and we will continue to take proactive steps to disrupt this behaviour," he added.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates' Court. He has not only been banned from driving for a year but has also been ordered to take a retest before he can legally drive again.

He has also been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95, according to a report in The Independent.