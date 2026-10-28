Pope Leo XIV declared on Tuesday that 'there is no such thing as a holy war' in a video message to an interfaith peace meeting in Assisi, Italy, a rebuke of leaders invoking God to justify fighting. He spoke while recovering in Rome from cancer surgery that forced him to cancel the trip.

'Only peace is holy,' said the first US-born pope, denouncing the revival of war as an instrument of international politics. His words reached delegates marking 40 years since Pope John Paul II convened the first such gathering in 1986.

🕊️ Pope Leo XIV: “There is no such thing as a holy war: only peace is holy!”In a video message marking 40 years since the historic interreligious gathering in Assisi, convened by St. John Paul II, the pope condemns the growing acceptance of war and calls for dialogue and peace https://t.co/dT4uNjbk0L — ROME REPORTS (@romereports) October 27, 2026

Leo named no country or conflict, yet his rejection of religious justifications for war arrived while faith is wielded to sell fighting in Ukraine, the Middle East, and elsewhere. For millions of American Catholics, it was their own pope setting the terms.

A Rebuke Aimed Everywhere and Nowhere

Leo framed the message around the 'spirit of Assisi', rejecting religious justifications for war, choosing mediation and dialogue, and pairing reflection with action for peace. 'War can never be waged in the name of God,' he said, adding that nations must rebuild peace rather than prepare for conflict.

By declining to name an aggressor, Leo kept the principle universal and harder to dismiss as political. The unspoken example is sharp. A council chaired by Patriarch Kirill described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a 'holy war' against a West it accused of embracing 'Satanism', drawing criticism from the World Council of Churches.

A Message Delivered From a Hospital Bed's Shadow

Leo was meant to travel to Assisi. Instead, he appeared on screen, two weeks after surgeons at Rome's Gemelli hospital removed the lower lobe of his right lung on 13 October. The Vatican confirmed pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, caught at an early, localised stage.

On 22 October, the Vatican announced the 71-year-old would need no further treatment because the disease was contained within the tissue removed. That prognosis re-frames the video appearance. A pope fresh from cancer surgery chose a message about peace while gradually resuming public duties.

Forty Years After a Controversial Gathering

The original 1986 meeting was contentious because it brought leaders of different faiths together to pray, a move critics inside the Church saw as blurring doctrine. It spawned a movement of inter-religious peace appeals that continues today.

Delegates included Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, alongside Muslim, Buddhist, and other Christian leaders. The meeting was organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic lay group with a record of brokering peace deals.

Why the Line Matters Now

As governments spend more on arms and cast rivals as existential threats, the world's most prominent religious leader told believers that no cause makes killing sacred.

For a US audience watching wars abroad and debating American involvement, the challenge is direct. Leo asked people of faith to reject the idea that God takes sides in battle, and he did so while proving his own frailty. The drama is in the restraint, a quiet man refusing to bless anyone's war.