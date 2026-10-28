Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has criticised far-right senator Flávio Bolsonaro after reports that he left Brazil for the United States following his defeat in Sunday's presidential election, describing his departure as 'shameful'.

'This is what the Bolsonaro family are like. Brazil is their second homeland. Their first homeland is licking the boots of the US,' Lula said on Tuesday during an event marking his 81st birthday in Brasília.

Brazilian news website Metrópoles reported on 27 October 2026, citing people close to Flávio Bolsonaro's family, that the senator was travelling to the United States, with Florida reportedly the aircraft's final destination. 'The plane is in flight,' the outlet reported, without identifying the departure point.

In a follow-up report, Metrópoles cited Bolsonaro's allies as saying he was expected to arrive in Florida that afternoon and that the Trump administration had been informed of his anticipated arrival. The outlet also reported that, according to his allies, he intended to seek political asylum in the United States. These reports described his expected travel and stated intentions; they did not establish that he had formally applied for or been granted asylum.

A senior US State Department official told Reuters that the department would issue visas to Flávio Bolsonaro and his family, allowing them to enter the United States.

WATCH: Brazilian President Lula on Flávio Bolsonaro leaving Brazil for the U.S.:



For the Bolsonaro family, Brazil is their second homeland.



Their first homeland is licking boots in the United States, just as they are accustomed to doing. pic.twitter.com/ugCdYWD9gg — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 27, 2026

Passport Deadline Fuels Speculation

Flávio missed the deadline on Tuesday, 27 October, to surrender his passports to Brazil's Federal Police, Reuters reported. The order, issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, also prohibited him from leaving the country. His passports were reportedly cancelled after he missed the deadline, according to sources cited by the publication.

In a video posted on Monday, Flávio denied intending to leave Brazil. He had refused to concede defeat and called for the result to be annulled, citing alleged irregularities. His party, however, recognised Lula's victory on Monday.

Investigation Adds to Political Turmoil

The passport order was issued in connection with a Supreme Court investigation into a suspected money laundering scheme involving Flávio, according to The Guardian. His father, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison in September 2025 for crimes linked to an attempted coup after losing the 2022 election.

His brother Eduardo Bolsonaro was also sentenced to four years and two months in June 2026 for coercion during legal proceedings after seeking US sanctions and other pressure on Brazilian officials to influence his father's trial, according to Brazil's Supreme Federal Court.

Defeat Raises Questions Over the Right's Future

Lula's victory could weaken the Bolsonaro family's claim to leadership of Brazil's right, although the result does not mean the family has lost its broader political influence. Political scientist Magna Inácio of the Federal University of Minas Gerais said the result suggested that leadership of Brazil's right was 'up for grabs'.

Camila Rocha, who studies Brazil's new right, said the potential loss of influence by three Bolsonaro family members from the political scene could shift influence away from family ties. Other figures discussed as potential contenders of the right include Michelle Bolsonaro, Jair's wife, and São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.21% of valid votes, compared with Lula's winning 51.79%. Reports that Bolsonaro left Brazil after a court order barred his departure have raised questions about enforcement of the restriction and the implications for his political future.