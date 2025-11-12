As the Vatican prepares to host a special audience for several Hollywood celebrities at the Apostolic Palace on Saturday, the Holy See released a video online to share the top four favourite films of Pope Leo XIV for all time.

The Pope, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, seemed to be a fan of sentimental movies. All of his choices stir the audience's emotions in different ways.

While three of the movies can uplift one's spirits, one film featured a sombre storyline.

#PopeLeoXIV reveals his four favorite movies of all-time.



Read the full story on the Pope’s plans for a big Hollywood gathering at the Vatican: https://t.co/yqWaKaM20e pic.twitter.com/roRp1M1jlI — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2025

Here are the top four cinematic masterpieces for Pope Leo XIV.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

This Christmas-themed classic has a feel-good vibe with lots of inspiring snippets.

Directed by Frank Capa, this film is based on the short story called 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern.

It stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who chose to let go of his personal dreams to help everyone in his community. He thought about committing suicide on Christmas Day, but his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers), intervened.

The Sound of Music (1965)

Pope Leo's decision to add this light and uplifting musical film is not a surprise, since it featured a story of a family's love and resilience that helped them survive all adversaries.

The movie stars Julie Andrews as the postulant Maria, who was sent to the home of Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) to be his seven children's governess.

After the initial reluctance from the kids, the Von Trapp siblings started to love Maria. Even the captain fell in love with her and eventually married her.

But not everything is a walk in the park. The Von Trapp family had to escape their comfortable home in Austria after the captain refused to accept a position in the Nazi army.

Ordinary People (1980)

Set in the Pope's home state of Illinois, the film tells the story of a wealthy family that experiences one struggle after another.

Like 'It's a Wonderful Life,' this Robert Redford-helmed film touched on the topic of suicide. Viewers will see each character battle their personal demons and find a glimmer of hope in the process.

The film stars Donald Sutherland, Judd Hirsch, Mary Tyler Moore, and Timothy Hutton.

Life is Beautiful (1997)

The newest film in the Pope's list of favourites, this comedy-drama was directed by Roberto Benigni, who also portrayed the lead role.

It tells the story of Guido Orefice, a Jewish Italian owner of a bookshop who used his imagination to protect his son from the terrifying situations of being detained in a Nazi concentration camp.

Welcoming Hollywood in the Vatican

The upcoming audience with the people from the entertainment industry is the first of its kind in the Vatican. Its closest precedent could be the gathering for comedians hosted by the late Pope Francis in June 2024.

According to a statement from the Vatican as reported by the Catholic News Agency, the Pope has expressed his desire to deepen the dialogue with the world of cinema, and in particular with actors and directors, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.'

Some of the attendees of the event include Italian actresses Monica Bellucci and Maria Grazia Cucinotta. They will be joined by actress Cate Blanchett and directors Spike Lee, Gus Van Sant, George Miller and Giuseppe Tornatore.