The buzz around Disney's live-action remake of Tangled is gaining momentum, with speculation swirling that actor Milo Manheim could be stepping into the boots of Flynn Rider on the big screen. Fans online have been vocal about their excitement, especially after rumours of screen tests with rising star Avantika Vandanapu surfaced.

The 24-year-old actor, best known for his role as Zed in the hit TV movie musical Zombies, is reportedly being considered to star alongside Avantika in the reimagined tale of Rapunzel.

The casting speculations began when Disney was said to be developing a live-action adaptation of the Brothers Grimm's Rapunzel fairy tale. Though the studio has yet to confirm casting, social media chatter suggested Avantika was linked to the role of Rapunzel, while Manheim tipped as a shoo-in for the role of Rapunzel's love interest, Flynn Rider.

However, following reports that Disney had paused development on the project, no official casting announcements have been made.

Manheim's Rise to Fame

Manheim started acting professionally at the age of six. Born in Los Angeles, California, on 6 March 2001, he has already appeared in multiple TV and theatre productions.

His breakout role was in the 2017 musical Generation Me, which earned him the 'Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role' award from the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

The actor has embraced a wide range of characters in different projects. When asked by USA Today what makes him excited and nervous about acting, he said, 'The nerves and the excitement go hand in hand. I don't necessarily have a "this is what I want to do" mindset. I have a "let's see what comes my way" mindset. I'm a big believer that things will work out and the universe sort of will push things your direction when it's time.'

He also mentioned that he is ready to take on any role. 'I'm just looking forward to stepping into different shoes, whatever they are. I've already done so many different things. I mean, I played Joseph as in Mary, Jesus and Joseph. I played an (expletive) boyfriend in a horror movie. I'm a zombie in a musical franchise. I hope it's continuously weird and diverse in the things that I do,' he added.

Other Tangled Casting Rumours

Apart from Manheim and Avantika, fans have floated other names for the live-action Tangled. Some have suggested Stranger Things star Joe Keery as Flynn Rider and singer Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel.

There is also strong fan interest to see Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi participate in the upcoming live-action remake. Moore and Levi lent their voices to Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the original 2010 animated film.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson has expressed interest in playing the villainous Mother Gothel. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, 'Is there a real possibility? I think anything is possible. What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film, because he is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary and any actor would love to have that collaboration with him.'

Despite mounting speculation and fan enthusiasm, Disney has yet to officially confirm the development of a live-action Tangled remake. For now it remains a tantalising possibility, with fans eager to see the tale brought to life with a modern sparkle.