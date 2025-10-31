It has been decades since Emma Thompson played a role in the 'Harry Potter' movie series, but the actress is still being bothered for her small participation in the film.

Thompson, who played the role of Professor Sybill Trelawney in three of the eight films, was recently caught in a controversial video that went viral on social media.

She was being stopped by some of the franchise's fans for some autographs while she was heading towards her car. When she noticed the items where she had to sign, her mood suddenly changed, then said something that shocked the crowd.

'You know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna do one each, OK? Because these are all Harry Potter stuff, and I'm bored. And they're not for the real things,' the Academy Award-winning actress stated.

People were disappointed to hear what the actress said. Some think that she was belittling her role in the movie series, while others think that it has something to do with the controversial statements of author J.K. Rowling, the writer of the novels from which the films were based.

Some fans expressed their anger towards the actress in the comment section. According to abmaune, 'This is awful...fair enough actors want to be known for all their work, but their fans are their fans for whatever reason or whatever part they have played that has touched the fans...more respect for the people who gave you you're fame.'

Who is Sybill Trelawny in the 'Harry Potter' Film Franchise?

Thompson's role is a minor character in the 'Harry Potter' universe.

Professor Sybill Trelawney is Hogwarts' divination teacher and a Seer, which means she can see the future.

Before teaching at Hogwarts, Trelawney had a prophecy while having an interview with Headmaster Albus Dumbledore at the Hog's Head, where she saw that a wizard who could defeat the Dark Lord Voldemort would be born.

Severus Snape heard part of the prophecy, then relayed what he heard to the Dark Lord. Voldemort eventually attacked the Potter family, thinking that James and Lily's newborn son Harry was the wizard in the prophecy.

Professor Trelawney appeared in the film version of 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,' in 2004, 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' in 2007, and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' in 2011.

Netizens Defended Thompson's Statement

Some of those who saw the viral video came to the actress' side, saying that she realised that the people who wanted her autograph were not real 'Harry Potter' fans, but dealers who are hoping to sell the items for a higher price.

Some of the comments on the viral video read:

'She said one each meaning probably a bunch of people showed up with like ten copies of Harry Potter stuff to clearly sell it on eBay and if you think about it from her perspective she'd just be signing free money away instead of signing for someone that would give it a sentimental meaning which is I think something she would much rather do,' a netizen with the username vicenteperdomo said.

Another one with the name jmtb_86 wrote: 'I think she meant "I know you guys aren't fans you're going to sell these, so I'll do one to be nice this time but you can stick the other 5 you have with you."'

The commenters based their statements on the viral video since the actress was being given boxes of items to sign. According to some netizens, those were boxes of Funkopops featuring Harry Potter characters that were being sold online.

Thompson has yet to address the viral video.