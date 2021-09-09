Prince Albert II of Monaco has finally broken his silence on the rumours surrounding his marriage with Princess Charlene that have been shadowing them since the beginning of this year.

The speculations of a rift started in January this year after a fresh paternity suit was filed against the Prince claiming that a love child was born in the early days of his relationship with Princess Charlene. The rumours gained more ground after the Princess left for South Africa in mid-March for a conservation trip and contracted an ear, nose, and throat infection that barred her from travelling back to Monaco.

Even though the former Olympic swimmer denied the rumours and insisted that her husband has been her "love and strength" throughout her health struggles, several reports emerged that the palace has been hiding the extent of the problems. A report claimed that Charlene is in fact looking for properties in Johannesberg and plans to settle there full-time.

Prince Albert, who recently visited Charlene in South Africa with their two children- six-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques, spoke to People magazine about the rumours surrounding their marriage and dubbed them "appalling." Setting the record straight about his wife's continued presence in her homeland, the 63-year-old said, "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

The monarch clarified that Charlene was only supposed to stay in the country for a week or a maximum of 10 days, but she could not leave because of the ENT infection that required multiple complicated procedures.

"She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated," Albert reiterated.

The Monegasque royal said that he regrets that initially he did not pay enough attention to the rumours about his personal life, and believes that he "probably should have addressed" them sooner.

"But I was concentrating on taking care of the kids. And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time," he explained.

Albert admitted that the constant chatter about their marriage has taken its toll on him and Charlene. He said, "Of course it affects her, Of course it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental. ... We're an easy target, easily hit, because we're in the public eye a lot."