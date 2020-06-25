Royal twins of Monaco, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, made a rare public appearance with their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene to mark a special tradition.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, along with their five-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, appeared on the balcony of the Prince's Palace in Monte Carlo on Tuesday to watch the annual St. John's Day Festival. The event that takes place every year over two days on June 23 and June 24 features a bonfire and dancers performing in traditional dress.

Jacques, who is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, looked absolutely regal in a navy blue suit with a light-coloured button-down that matched with that of his father Albert. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella looked adorable in a white dress with flared sleeves and a matching headband with flower and feather detail.

Charlene looked elegant in a black button-up dress with a smocked waist, minimal accessories, and bold red lips. However, what stole the limelight was the former Olympic swimmer's hairstyle. The 42-year-old styled her blonde locks in a pretty intricate braid that let her bangs fall on her forehead.

The bonfire and the traditional dance ceremony took place on the square in front of their royal home with social distancing measures in place. The event on June 23, which marks the midsummer feast of St. John the Baptist, began with a religious service in the Palatine Chapel before the traditional bonfire, called a batafoegu or fire of joy, was lit on the Place du Palais, reports Royal Central.

This was the first time the twins Jacques and Gabriella were seen at a royal engagement since the coronavirus pandemic. They were last seen on the balcony of their palace in January during Sainte Devote celebrations, which is a national holiday honouring Saint Devote, the patron saint of the Grimaldi family.

Meanwhile, Albert and Charlene were last seen in public as they mourned the loss of Baroness Elisabeth-Anne de Massy, Albert's first cousin, last week. The royals wore black masks at the ceremony as a preventive measure against novel coronavirus.