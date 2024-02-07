King Charles III has kept details about his cancer diagnosis scant, with Buckingham Palace having only announced that he was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" after he had prostate surgery. It is understood that he wants to keep the matter private to avoid drawing unnecessary attention from the public.

The monarch's former communications secretary Kristina Kyriacou shared the probable reason why he has not revealed the type of cancer he has. She said doing so would only lead to public speculation, which His Majesty does not want.

"I have to say, I wouldn't open the door more," she said when asked why the palace has not divulged details about the King's cancer diagnosis during Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning Britain".

She told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "They've said a form of cancer has been found, and I personally wouldn't have advised you go further and say what type of cancer. I think there's plenty of time for that."

Kyriacou, who oversaw communications for King Charles III from 2009 to 2016, said that "the trouble is, the more information you give, the more people speculate."

She explained: "The second they know what kind of cancer it is, everyone starts looking it up, people start Googling and they say I know someone and this happened to them, this is what he'll be going through. We know that he's ill, he's got a type of cancer and it's going to be treated."

Buckingham Palace announced Monday evening that His Majesty has started treatment and remains positive about it. He is also looking forward to resuming his public duties soon. Speaking about the announcement, Kyriacou said she takes it as a "very positive statement" that the monarch's cancer is treatable.

"I hope I'm right...We should remember at this point, the monarchy are trying not to become the story; I know that's being a bit laughable for certain members of the Royal Family in the past couple of years. But Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, they do not want to become the story, they still want to serve their public. In the fullness of time, I would like to think King Charles will talk about his treatment," she shared.

King Charles III was seen for the first time on Tuesday since the palace announced his cancer diagnosis. He was photographed leaving Clarence House with Queen Camilla. They smiled and waved from where they sat at the backseat as they made their way to Buckingham Palace, where they took a helicopter bound for Sandringham.